UGREEN Unveils Retractable Series to Take the Hassle Out of Charging

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 10, 2025, UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics, introduced the Nexode Retractable Series to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series

The UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series is designed as a hassle-free travel power kit, addressing common charging pain points including cable clutter, slow charging speeds, forgotten charging cables, and durability concerns. Drawing on direct feedback from users, UGREEN has combined built-in retractable cables with fast-charging capabilities to offer a simpler and more efficient alternative to traditional chargers. Each retractable cable is engineered for long-term reliability, standing up to over 25,000 retractions and 10,000 bends.

The series features three flagship products offering superior charging performance, a compact design, and unmatched convenience.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 165W with Retractable USB-C Cable

This power bank delivers 100W fast charging to a single device, which is enough to power a MacBook Pro to 54% in just 30 minutes. It can also charge two devices at full speed using the built-in USB-C cable and the USB-C port, perfect for laptops, tablets, and phones. The retractable cable extends up to 65cm with adjustable length settings, offering greater flexibility for use at home or on the go. The power bank also supports charging for up to 3 devices, 165W maximum output, includes a smart TFT display, and is equipped with Thermal Guard™ for real-time safety monitoring. The retractable cable is built-in, ensuring users don't need to separately pack a cable when travelling.

UGREEN Nexode 65W Charger with Retractable USB-C Cable

This wall charger is a compact, travel-friendly solution featuring advanced GaNInfinity™ technology. Its portable design allows it to fit easily into bags and pockets, while multiple ports allow simultaneous charging of three devices. It comes with a built-in retractable USB-C cable (up to 70cm) that supports fast charging of up to 65W. Its eight-layer protection allows users to enjoy peace of mind.

UGREEN Nexode Car Charger 145W with Retractable USB-C Cable

The car charger in the series offers high-powered charging for multiple devices via four ports, perfect for families or group outings. The retractable cable extends up to 70cm and can deliver up to 145W of total output when used with the USB-C2 port. Safety features protect devices during charging, and the integrated cable which can coil away keeps your car neat and tidy, making it easier than ever to stay connected on the road.

These new products reflect UGREEN's enduring commitment to practical innovation, durability, and user-centric design. The series will be available through Amazon KSA and Amazon UAE on launch with up to 33% off for a limited time.

About UGREEN

Since 2012, UGREEN products have seamlessly integrated into millions of people's lives, supporting them at home, work, and on the road. From fast charging to practical productivity boosters, UGREEN continually provides reliability and performance you can depend on. With a user-focused approach at its core, the brand has earned the trust of over 200 million users worldwide.

