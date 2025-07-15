World's First Qi 2.2-Certified Power Bank: UGREEN MagFlow 25W Offers Next-Gen Wireless Charging

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics, has announced that its upcoming MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank is the first in the world to receive official Qi 2.2 certification from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). As the earliest certified product under the new standard, the UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank delivers the full 25W wireless charging performance enabled by Qi 2.2, marking a key step forward in reliable, efficient, high-speed charging for next-generation devices.

From early Qi-certified models to Qi 2.0 and now this Qi 2.2 breakthrough, the MagFlow line has evolved, showing UGREEN's commitment to innovation and user experience. Qi 2.2 builds on Apple's MagSafe architecture, offering higher power limits, improved safety, and fast, reliable magnetic charging. It ensures broad compatibility via the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) and sets new standards for thermal control, charging stability, and interoperability, affirming UGREEN's engineering excellence.

The UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank is the first Qi 2.2-certified model in the MagFlow Series. It is fully compatible with current iPhone models, and engineered to potentially support the iPhone 16 series and upcoming models with 25W wireless fast charging. It also supports Samsung and other Qi 2.2-enabled devices, making it ideal for scenarios where speed, portability, and reliability are essential. With advanced thermal and power management built into a compact design, this new power bank delivers reliable charging across a wide range of scenarios. Whether you're commuting, travelling for work, or waiting at a café or airport, it offers hands-free convenience and true portability without compromising speed or safety.

Launching in Q3 2025, the MagFlow Series reflects UGREEN's goal of enhancing charging through smart, user-driven design. Compact, fast, and durable, it addresses real-world needs while reinforcing UGREEN's position as a Qi 2.2 pioneer.

This next-generation magnetic series will be available in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates through major e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Noon, as well as offline at leading retailers including Jarir, Extra, and Lulu in KSA, and Virgin, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, and Emax in the UAE. It will also be available at the same time in the United States, Japan, Russia, South Korea, and European markets including Germany and others. This marks a significant step forward in making Qi 2.2 wireless charging accessible to mainstream users, while reinforcing UGREEN's position as an innovator in mobile energy solutions.

