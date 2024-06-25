Turkish Airlines named 'Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline' in World Finance's Sustainability Awards 2024

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Türkiye, continues to set an example in the aviation sector with its pioneering sustainability initiatives. Once again, Turkish Airlines has been honored with the 'Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline' award by World Finance, marking the prestigious recognition for the third consecutive year.

Amid the significant challenges posed by the climate crisis to the aviation industry, Turkish Airlines stands out with its voluntary carbon offset platform CO2mission, use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), sustainable in-flight products, waste management practices, and the sustainable travel experience it offers to its passengers.

Commenting on the award, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, said: "Receiving the Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline award for the third-year running is a testament to our dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Turkish Airlines has set a strategic goal to become one of the world's top three airlines in terms of digitalisation. In line with our commitment to becoming a Carbon-Neutral Airline by 2050, we incorporated the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) into our climate change mitigation plans in 2022, and we further expanded our use of SAF to new routes in 2023. We will continue to add new routes to our SAF-powered network and pursue our commitment to sustainable practices throughout our operations."

Since 2008, Turkish Airlines has conducted over 100 operational optimisation projects to reduce its carbon footprint. In 2023, the airline achieved significant successes in fuel savings and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The World Finance Sustainability Awards are recognised as a significant reference by global finance and business circles and are awarded to organizations that showcase best practices in the environmental, economic, and social dimensions of sustainability. Since 2008, World Finance has aimed to identify the best institutions in various sectors based on evaluations by expert jury members.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 458 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 347 worldwide destinations as 293 international and 53 domestics in 130 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, Youtube, Linkedin and Instagram

