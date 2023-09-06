Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market to Accelerate Substantially During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies to Watch - Roche, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, BeiGene, GlaxoSmithKline, Genentech, Eli Lilly, Novartis

The dynamics of the triple-negative breast cancer market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, triple-negative breast cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the triple-negative breast cancer market size in the 7MM was ~USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

in 2022 and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032). As per DelveInsight analysts, in the United States , there were around 40K cases of TNBC in 2022.

, there were around cases of TNBC in 2022. Leading triple-negative breast cancer companies such as HiberCell, Hoffmann-La Roche, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, CytoDyn, Medicenna Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Tesaro, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Gilead Sciences, NBE-Therapeutics AG, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Genentech, Inc., SynDevRx, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Precigen, Inc, Clovis Oncology, Inc., Takeda, ModernaTX, Inc., Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, BeiGene, OncXerna Theraputics, Inc., Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., A&G Pharmaceutical Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Phoenix Molecular Designs, Celldex Therapeutics, CytomX Therapeutics, Exelixis, BioAtla, Inc., Sellas Life Sciences Group, AbbVie, BioNTech SE, Mundipharma Research Limited, NeoImmuneTech, Sanofi, Kymab Limited, and others are developing novel triple-negative breast cancer drugs that can be available in the triple-negative breast cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel triple-negative breast cancer drugs that can be available in the triple-negative breast cancer market in the coming years. Some key therapies for triple-negative breast cancer treatment include Imprime PGG , TECENTRIQ, IPI-549, Leronlimab (PRO 140), MDNA11, LY3023414, Niraparib, Pembrolizumab, Sacituzumab Govitecan, NBE-002, L-NMMA, ASTX727, AG-01, ZEN003694, AL101, PMD-026, CDX-1140 , and others.

and others. In December 2022 , Vincerx Pharma announced that the US FDA has provided a safe to proceed letter and cleared the IND application for VIP236, the Company's front-runner SMDC for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The Phase I trial hasstarted in January 2023 , and currently it is in Recruiting stage.

announced that the US FDA has provided a safe to proceed letter and cleared the IND application for VIP236, the Company's front-runner SMDC for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The Phase I trial hasstarted in , and currently it is in Recruiting stage. In November 2022 , Infinity Pharmaceuticals provided the updatefrom its MARIO-3 study of eganelisib in combination withatezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel in front-line metastatic TNBC patients.

provided the updatefrom its MARIO-3 study of eganelisib in combination withatezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel in front-line metastatic TNBC patients. In June 2022 , Genexine reported the encouraging top-line results of the Phase Ib/II clinical trial with GX-I7 (efineptakin alfa) in R/RmTNBC. The observed ORRs were 15.7% for Phase Ib and 21.2% for Phase II. The company has also mentioned the expected market launchof drug in 2026 ~ with Partnership.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major triple-negative breast cancer market share @ Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Report

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Overview

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is a subtype of breast cancer characterized by the absence of three key receptors: estrogen receptors (ER), progesterone receptors (PR), and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). These receptors play a crucial role in regulating the growth of normal breast cells, and their absence in TNBC makes it more challenging to treat compared to other breast cancer types. The exact causes of triple-negative breast cancer are not fully understood, but certain risk factors have been identified. Genetic mutations, especially in the BRCA1 gene, are strongly associated with an increased risk of developing TNBC. Additionally, family history, early age at first menstruation, late age at menopause, obesity, and certain racial/ethnic backgrounds are also believed to influence the risk.

Symptoms of TNBC are similar to other types of breast cancer and may include the presence of a lump in the breast or underarm, breast pain, changes in breast size or shape, skin changes on the breast, and nipple discharge other than breast milk. However, these symptoms are not exclusive to TNBC and can occur in other conditions as well. Diagnosing triple-negative breast cancer involves a combination of methods. Mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRI scans are common imaging techniques used to identify abnormalities in the breast tissue.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The triple-negative breast cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current triple-negative breast cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The triple-negative breast cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total TNBC Incident Cases

TNBC Gene Mutation-Specific Cases

TNBC Stage-Specific Cases

TNBC Diagnosed And Treatable Cases

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) presents a formidable challenge in oncology due to its unique characteristics. Lacking the three key receptors that are typically targeted in breast cancer treatment, TNBC requires a distinct therapeutic approach. The first line of treatment usually involves chemotherapy to curb its aggressive growth. Subsequently, surgical intervention is employed, often followed by radiation therapy to eliminate any remaining cancer cells. The absence of hormone receptors and HER2 amplification limits the effectiveness of hormone therapies and targeted treatments like Herceptin.

However, recent advancements in the understanding of TNBC's molecular and genetic underpinnings have led to the exploration of new treatment avenues. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as pembrolizumab, have shown promise by unleashing the body's immune system against cancer cells. Additionally, research is uncovering potential targetable molecular pathways within TNBC cells. Personalized medicine is gaining traction, tailoring treatment plans based on the genetic makeup of individual tumors.

Clinical trials are actively investigating combinations of therapies, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, to enhance treatment responses. Early diagnosis through vigilant screening remains crucial, as TNBC is often diagnosed at more advanced stages. The evolving landscape of TNBC treatment underscores the necessity for multidisciplinary collaboration and continuous research to improve outcomes for those affected by this challenging breast cancer subtype.

To know more about triple-negative breast cancer treatment, visit @ Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Drugs

Key Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Therapies and Companies

Imprime PGG : HiberCell

TECENTRIQ: Hoffmann-La Roche

IPI-549: Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Leronlimab (PRO 140): CytoDyn

MDNA11: Medicenna Therapeutics

LY3023414: Eli Lilly and Company

Niraparib: Tesaro, Inc.

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Sacituzumab Govitecan: Gilead Sciences

NBE-002: NBE-Therapeutics AG

L-NMMA: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

ASTX727: Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AG-01: A&G Pharmaceutical Inc.

ZEN003694: Zenith Epigenetics

AL101: Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

PMD-026: Phoenix Molecular Designs

CDX-1140: Celldex Therapeutics

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for triple-negative breast cancer @ Drugs for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Dynamics

The triple-negative breast cancer market dynamics are marked by a complex interplay of challenges and opportunities. As a subtype of breast cancer characterized by the absence of estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor, and HER2 protein expression, TNBC poses a unique set of obstacles due to the lack of targeted therapies commonly effective in other breast cancer types. This has prompted extensive research efforts, leading to a surge in clinical trials exploring various treatment modalities such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, and targeted therapies aimed at specific genetic mutations.

The TNBC market has witnessed a significant collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and advocacy groups, all driven by a shared goal of advancing understanding and treatment options for this aggressive cancer type. This collaborative approach has not only accelerated drug discovery but has also facilitated the development of predictive biomarkers to identify potential responders to emerging therapies. Moreover, the growing emphasis on patient-centered care has led to increased awareness campaigns, support networks, and a demand for more accessible and affordable treatment options.

While the absence of established targeted therapies initially presented hurdles, the evolving landscape of precision medicine and immunotherapy holds promise for improved outcomes in TNBC. However, these advancements also highlight the need for personalized treatment strategies, underscoring the complex interplay of genetic factors, immune responses, and the tumor microenvironment in TNBC patients. The TNBC market dynamics, therefore, reflect an intricate tapestry of scientific progress, clinical challenges, regulatory considerations, and patient advocacy, all converging to reshape the landscape of TNBC treatment and care.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Size in 2022 USD 1.5 Billion Key Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Companies HiberCell, Hoffmann-La Roche, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, CytoDyn, Medicenna Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Tesaro, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Gilead Sciences, NBE-Therapeutics AG, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Genentech, Inc., SynDevRx, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Precigen, Inc, Clovis Oncology, Inc., Takeda, ModernaTX, Inc., Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, BeiGene, OncXerna Theraputics, Inc., Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., A&G Pharmaceutical Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Phoenix Molecular Designs, Celldex Therapeutics, CytomX Therapeutics, Exelixis, BioAtla, Inc., Sellas Life Sciences Group, AbbVie, BioNTech SE, Mundipharma Research Limited, NeoImmuneTech, Sanofi, Kymab Limited, and others Key Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Therapies Imprime PGG , TECENTRIQ, IPI-549, Leronlimab (PRO 140), MDNA11, LY3023414, Niraparib, Pembrolizumab, Sacituzumab Govitecan, NBE-002, L-NMMA, ASTX727, AG-01, ZEN003694, AL101, PMD-026, CDX-1140, and others

Scope of the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Triple-Negative Breast Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about triple-negative breast cancer drugs in development @ Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Analysis 12. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Triple-Negative Breast Cancer companies, including Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, HiberCell, Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, BioLite, Inc., Abbisko Therapeutics, Phoenix Molecular Designs, OncoTherapy Science, ModernaTX, Inc, NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, Pfizer, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., BioLite, Inc., ImmunityBio, Inc., PharmAbcine, Genexine, Inc., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Akeso Biopharma, Chipscreen Biosciences, OncoPep, Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., SynDevRx, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Celcuity, Inc., Amgen, AstraZeneca, NBE-Therapeutics AG, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Immutep Limited, among others.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the triple-negative breast cancer epidemiology trends.

Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market

Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key metastatic triple-negative breast cancer companies, including G1 Therapeutics, CytoDyn, among others.

Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline

Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key metastatic triple-negative breast cancer companies, including G1 Therapeutics, CytoDyn, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP