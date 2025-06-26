Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Market to Witness Remarkable Growth Trajectory During the Forecast Period (2025-2040) Across 7MM | DelveInsight

The anti-CCR8 antibodies market holds potential in addressing unmet needs across inflammatory and cancerous diseases. The anti-CCR8 inhibitor market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, robust clinical pipeline activity, and expanding regulatory approvals.

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications cancer indications (gastric cancer, CRC, TNBC, NSCLC, HNSCC, melanoma, ovarian cancer, and others), and others, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and other indications. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging anti-CCR8 antibodies, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2040, segmented into 7MM.

Key Takeaways from the Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of anti-CCR8 antibodies in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2040.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as cancer indications (gastric cancer, CRC, TNBC, NSCLC, HNSCC, melanoma, ovarian cancer, and others), and others, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and other indications.

As of May, there are no anti-CCR8 antibodies that have received regulatory approval for commercial use by major health authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Leading anti-CCR8 antibody companies, such as BMS, Ono Pharma, Coherus Biosciences, Vaccinex, Gilead Sciences, Bayer, BeOne Medicines, formerly BeiGene, and others, are developing novel anti-CCR8 antibodies that can be available in the anti-CCR8 antibody market in the coming years.

Some of the key anti-CCR8 antibodies in the pipeline include BMS-986340 (ONO-7427) + OPDIVO, CHS-114 ± LOQTORZI, GS-1811 ± Zimberelimab, BAY3375968 ± Pembrolizumab, BGB-A3055 ± Tislelizumab/Chemotherapy, and others.

In April 2025, Coherus BioSciences announced that the data from its ongoing Phase I clinical trial evaluating CHS-114 in patients with recurrent/metastatic HNSCC was presented at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25-30, 2025.

and others. In April 2025 , Coherus BioSciences announced that the data from its ongoing Phase I clinical trial evaluating CHS-114 in patients with recurrent/metastatic HNSCC was presented at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25-30, 2025 .

Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Market Dynamics

The anti-CCR8 antibodies market is emerging as a promising area within the broader immuno-oncology landscape, driven by the growing interest in targeting immunosuppressive components of the tumor microenvironment. CCR8 is preferentially expressed on tumor-infiltrating regulatory T cells (Tregs), which are known to dampen anti-tumor immune responses. By selectively depleting Tregs without impacting effector T cells, anti-CCR8 antibodies offer a novel and potentially safer mechanism of action compared to broader immune checkpoint inhibitors. As a result, pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms are increasingly investing in the development of CCR8-targeting agents, with several candidates now advancing through early-stage clinical trials.

Market growth is expected to be driven by rising cancer incidence globally, continued expansion of immunotherapy approvals, and the urgent need for therapies that address resistance mechanisms in checkpoint blockade. Anti-CCR8 therapies could be particularly attractive in indications where Treg infiltration is high and contributes to an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, such as colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and certain subtypes of breast cancer. Furthermore, the precision of anti-CCR8 targeting aligns well with the broader trend toward more personalized and less toxic oncology therapies.

However, there are several challenges that could affect the pace of market adoption. First, biomarker development for CCR8 expression and optimal patient selection remains in its infancy. Second, regulatory hurdles, high development costs, and the need for combination strategies to enhance efficacy may prolong timelines to market. Moreover, safety concerns, particularly related to immune-related adverse events and unintended T-cell modulation, will need to be closely monitored as more clinical data become available.

In summary, the anti-CCR8 antibodies market holds considerable potential as a next-generation immunotherapy strategy. With ongoing trials expected to provide deeper insights into safety, efficacy, and combinatorial value, the next 3–5 years will be critical in shaping the competitive landscape and commercial trajectory of this novel therapeutic class. As key players refine their clinical development strategies and regulators provide more clarity on approval pathways, anti-CCR8 antibodies could become a valuable addition to the immuno-oncology arsenal.

Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Treatment Market

Anti-CCR8 antibodies are emerging as promising immunotherapeutic agents with potential uses across several cancer types, such as gastric cancer, colorectal cancer (CRC), triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and ovarian cancer. These antibodies are primarily being studied for their ability to selectively target and eliminate tumor-infiltrating regulatory T cells (Tregs). Ongoing research also points to future possibilities in treating autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

CCR8 expression may prove valuable as a biomarker for detecting tumor-infiltrating Tregs and identifying certain inflammatory conditions. High-affinity monoclonal antibodies against CCR8 can be utilized in tissue staining, biopsy analysis, and immune cell profiling, particularly within cancer immunotherapy and allergy diagnostics.

As of May, no anti-CCR8 antibodies have yet received regulatory approval for commercial use from leading health authorities, including the US FDA and the European EMA.

Key Emerging Anti-CCR8 Antibodies and Companies

Several promising candidates are currently under investigation, including BMS-986340 (ONO-7427) in combination with OPDIVO by Bristol Myers Squibb and Ono Pharma, CHS-114 in combination with LOQTORZI by Coherus Biosciences and Vaccinex, targeting various solid tumors, including head and neck cancer and gastric cancer, and GS-1811 combined with Zimberelimab by Gilead Sciences for advanced solid tumors.

Additional investigational therapies include BAY3375968 with Pembrolizumab from Bayer and BGB-A3055 alongside Tislelizumab or chemotherapy from BeOne Medicines, formerly BeiGene, both focused on advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Parallel to this, there has also been growing exploration of anti-CCR8 antibodies for a wide range of conditions, including several cancer types such as gastric cancer, CRC, TNBC, NSCLC, melanoma, HNSCC, pancreatic adenocarcinoma, and ovarian cancer, as well as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

BMS-986340 is an anti-CCR8 IgG1 antibody engineered with a non-fucosylated (NF) Fc region, enhancing its ability to bind CCR8 and selectively eliminate regulatory T cells (Tregs) while preserving effector CD8 T cells. It is currently being tested in a Phase I/II clinical trial (NCT04895709) for solid tumors across the US, EU, and Japan.

In its April 2025 annual update, the company noted that ONO-7427, another anti-CCR8 antibody, is also under investigation in the same trial (NCT04895709), which is ongoing in Japan, the US, and the EU. The trial is expected to reach primary completion during fiscal year 2025.

GS-1811, a potential first-in-class immunotherapy, is designed to target and deplete immunosuppressive Tregs in the tumor microenvironment. It is currently in Phase I development (NCT05007782) as a treatment candidate for solid tumors.

In December 2023, Gilead Sciences and Jounce Therapeutics amended their license agreement for GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811), allowing Gilead to buy out the remaining contingent payments under their original August 2020 agreement. This amendment also ended certain operational responsibilities of both parties related to GS-1811. As part of the revised agreement, Gilead acquired Jounce's full rights and related intellectual property for the asset.

CHS-114 is a novel IgG1 antibody directed at CCR8, a chemokine receptor prominently expressed on Tregs within the tumor microenvironment. Designed to mediate Treg depletion through ADCC and/or ADCP, CHS-114 has demonstrated anti-tumor effects as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1 agents in preclinical studies.

Currently, Coherus BioSciences is conducting clinical trials in the US evaluating CHS-114 in patients with advanced solid tumors and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The ongoing studies include a Phase Ib trial combining CHS-114 with LOQTORZI (toripalimab) in second-line HNSCC (NCT05635643), and another Phase Ib study assessing CHS-114, with or without LOQTORZI and/or other agents, in advanced solid tumors, starting with a gastric cancer cohort (NCT06657144).

In April 2025, Coherus presented data from its Phase I trial of CHS-114 in recurrent/metastatic HNSCC at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from April 25–30, 2025.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the anti-CCR8 antibodies market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the anti-CCR8 antibodies market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Overview

C-C motif chemokine receptor 8 (CCR8) is a class A G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) that is primarily and selectively found on regulatory T (Treg) cells within tumors. These Treg cells play a key role in dampening anti-tumor immune responses by inhibiting the function of effector T cells. High levels of Tregs within tumors are linked to poor clinical outcomes and unfavorable prognoses across several cancer types. This has led to the idea that selectively targeting and depleting intratumoral Tregs could help reinvigorate anti-tumor immunity and improve the efficacy of cancer immunotherapies.

Supporting this concept, recent mouse studies have demonstrated that anti-CCR8 antibodies can effectively deplete Treg cells and trigger strong anti-tumor responses. CCR8 is part of the CCR subfamily of chemokine receptors, which includes ten members. It is activated by its natural ligand, CCL1 (C-C motif chemokine ligand 1), and signals via the inhibitory Gi protein. Despite this, the receptor's molecular structure and activation mechanism remain poorly defined. Targeting GPCRs with antibodies is an emerging and promising therapeutic approach, particularly for ligand-activated receptors like chemokine receptors, which are often difficult to modulate with small molecules.

Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Epidemiology Segmentation

The anti-CCR8 antibodies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2040 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for Anti-CCR8 Antibodies

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for Anti-CCR8 Antibodies

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for Anti-CCR8 Antibodies

Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2040 Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Cancer indications (gastric cancer, CRC, TNBC, NSCLC, HNSCC, melanoma, ovarian cancer, and others), autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and other indications Key Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Companies BMS, Ono Pharma, Coherus Biosciences, Vaccinex, Gilead Sciences, Bayer, BeOne Medicines, formerly BeiGene, and others Key Anti-CCR8 Antibodies BMS-986340 (ONO-7427) + OPDIVO, CHS-114 ± LOQTORZI, GS-1811 ± Zimberelimab, BAY3375968 ± Pembrolizumab, BGB-A3055 ± Tislelizumab/Chemotherapy, and others

Scope of the Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Market Report

Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Therapeutic Assessment: Anti-CCR8 Antibodies current marketed and emerging therapies

Anti-CCR8 Antibodies current marketed and emerging therapies Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Executive Summary 4. Key Events 5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Anti-CCR8 Antibodies Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2030 6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2040 6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2030 6.4. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2040 7. Anti-CCR8 Antibodies: Background and Overview 7.1. Introduction 7.2. Potential of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies in Different Indications 7.3. Clinical Applications of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies 8. Target Patient Pool of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies 8.1. Assumptions and Rationale 8.2. Key Findings 8.3. Total Cases of Selected Indication for Anti-CCR8 Antibodies in the 7MM 8.4. Total Eligible Patient Pool of Selected Indication for Anti-CCR8 Antibodies in the 7MM 8.5. Total Treatable Cases in Selected Indications for Anti-CCR8 Antibodies in the 7MM 9. Emerging Therapies 9.1. Key Competitors 9.2. CHS-114 ± LOQTORZI: Coherus Biosciences and Vaccinex 9.2.1. Product Description 9.2.2. Other developmental activities 9.2.3. Clinical development 9.2.4. Safety and efficacy 9.3. BMS-986340 (ONO-7427) + OPDIVO: BMS/Onocopharma 9.3.1. Product Description 9.3.2. Other developmental activities 9.3.3. Clinical development 9.3.4. Safety and efficacy List to be continued in the report 10. Anti-CCR8 Antibodies: Seven Major Market Analysis 10.1. Key Findings 10.2. Market Outlook 10.3. Conjoint Analysis 10.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions 10.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates 10.4.2. Pricing Trends 10.4.3. Analogue Assessment 10.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 10.5. Total Market Sizes of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies by Indications in the 7MM 10.6. The United States Market Size 10.6.1. Total Market Size of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies in the United States 10.6.2. Market Size of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies by Indication in the United States 10.6.3. Market Size of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies by Therapies in the United States 10.7. EU4 and the UK 10.7.1. Total Market Size of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies in EU4 and the UK 10.7.2. Market Size of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies by Indications in EU4 and the UK 10.7.3. Market Size of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 10.8. Japan 10.8.1. Total Market Size of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies in Japan 10.8.2. Market Size of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies by Indications in Japan 10.8.3. Market Size of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies by Therapies in Japan 11. SWOT Analysis 12. KOL Views 13. Unmet Needs 14. Market Access and Reimbursement 15. Appendix 15.1. Bibliography 15.2. Report Methodology 16. DelveInsight Capabilities 17. Disclaimer 18. About DelveInsight

