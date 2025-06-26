Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Set to Expand Significantly During the Study Period (2020-2034) with Pipeline Innovation and Unmet Needs | DelveInsight

The growth of the post-traumatic stress disorder market is expected to be mainly driven by the increase in prevalence, less competitive scenarios, increased initiatives to create public awareness, and knowledge of the disease, along with the launch of emerging therapies such as brexpiprazole & sertraline combination (Otsuka Pharmaceutical), BNC210 (Bionomics Limited), Psilocybin (Compass Pathways) and others.

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, post-traumatic stress disorder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for post-traumatic stress disorder was found to be USD 1.7 billion in the 7MM in 2024.

in the 7MM in 2024. The United States accounted for the highest market size of PTSD, approximately 90% of the total market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ), the United Kingdom , and Japan .

accounted for the highest market size of PTSD, approximately of the total market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries ( , , , and ), the , and . Based on DelveInsight's assessment in 2024, the 7MM had 5.4 million diagnosed prevalent cases of PTSD. These are expected to rise due to the growing geriatric population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2025−2034).

diagnosed prevalent cases of PTSD. These are expected to rise due to the growing geriatric population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2025−2034). In 2024, severe PTSD cases accounted for about 37% of the total prevalent cases in the United States .

of the total prevalent cases in . Leading post-traumatic stress disorder companies developing emerging therapies, such as COMPASS Pathways, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Bionomics Limited, Transcend Therapeutics, US WorldMeds, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others, are developing new PTSD treatment drugs that can be available in the post-traumatic stress disorder market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new PTSD treatment drugs that can be available in the post-traumatic stress disorder market in the coming years. The promising post-traumatic stress disorder therapies in the pipeline include Psilocybin, REXULTI (brexpiprazole) and ZOLOFT (sertraline), BNC210, Methylone, Lofexidine, BI 1358894, and others.

and others. Among the emerging post-traumatic stress disorder therapies, the brexpiprazole & sertraline combination appears to be the drug that can potentially transform the PTSD market.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Dynamics

The post-traumatic stress disorder market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The rising prevalence of PTSD, along with the emergence of new diagnostic categories modeled on the condition, such as prolonged duress stress disorder and post-traumatic grief disorder, has significantly expanded the patient pool, creating a larger window of opportunity for new treatments; coupled with the introduction of novel therapeutic drugs, this is poised to drive major positive growth in the global PTSD medications market and offer renewed hope to patients.

As potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the post-traumatic stress disorder market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the post-traumatic stress disorder market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the post-traumatic stress disorder market. Post-traumatic stress disorder is associated with high rates of comorbid psychiatric and medical disorders, including alcohol and drug abuse, leading to poor quality of life and physical health. The considerable symptom overlap with other behavioral health conditions, partly due to the heterogeneity of PTSD symptoms such as numbness and dysphoria, which are also common in major depressive disorder, makes accurate diagnosis challenging. Furthermore, stigma and limited public understanding of PTSD contribute to negative societal attitudes and discrimination toward affected individuals.

Moreover, post-traumatic stress disorder treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the post-traumatic stress disorder market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the post-traumatic stress disorder market growth.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market

Managing PTSD in patients requires a comprehensive, multidimensional approach. Key treatment components include educating the patient, providing social support, and addressing anxiety through both psychotherapy and medication. Education and social support serve as crucial early steps to help patients engage with care and lessen the effects of trauma. Treatment typically combines counseling, therapy, and pharmacological strategies.

Psychotherapy plays a central role in helping individuals with PTSD manage symptoms and build effective coping strategies. It also aims to educate both patients and their families about the condition and assist them in confronting trauma-related fears. Various therapeutic methods are used, including Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure Therapy, and Stress Inoculation Therapy, among others.

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) are considered first-line medications due to their ability to boost serotonin levels, helping relieve anxiety and fear. Sertraline and paroxetine, both approved by the FDA, are commonly used. Buspirone, a partial agonist at the serotonin 1A receptor, may help reduce anxiety, though its effects take time to manifest.

Despite their frequent use, benzodiazepines lack evidence for improving core PTSD symptoms. Other medications like anti-adrenergic agents (e.g., clonidine) target hyperarousal, while β-blockers such as propranolol have been studied for potential preventive effects when given soon after trauma. Anticonvulsants like carbamazepine and divalproex show limited supporting data.

Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) and monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) are considered second-line options due to adverse effects. Trials with antipsychotics (e.g., olanzapine, risperidone) and D-cycloserine have yielded minimal benefits. Additional adjunctive treatments, including cyproheptadine for nightmares, nalmefene for emotional numbing, and mood stabilizers like valproate and lamotrigine, have shown variable results.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

The PTSD pipeline possesses some drugs in mid- and late-stage development to be approved in the near future. Expected launch of emerging therapies, such as brexpiprazole & sertraline combination (Otsuka Pharmaceutical), BNC210 (Bionomics Limited), Psilocybin (Compass Pathways), and others shall further create a positive impact on the market.

The combination of brexpiprazole and sertraline is currently under investigation as a potential treatment for PTSD. Brexpiprazole is a novel serotonin-dopamine activity modulator (SDAM), acting as a partial agonist at dopamine D2 and serotonin 1A receptors, and as a potent antagonist at serotonin 2A, and noradrenergic alpha 1B and 2C receptors. Sertraline, marketed as ZOLOFT, is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) commonly used to manage depression, panic disorder, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive symptoms by balancing brain chemicals involved in mood regulation.

In January 2025, Otsuka Pharmaceutical announced that the FDA would convene a Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC) meeting to evaluate the Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the brexpiprazole-sertraline combination in the treatment of adult PTSD. This advisory meeting, anticipated in the first half of 2025, has postponed the initial Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of February 8, 2025.

Separately, Bionomics is developing BNC210, a proprietary compound intended for the treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), PTSD, and other anxiety-related conditions. BNC210 functions as a negative allosteric modulator of the alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (α7 nAChR) and has demonstrated therapeutic potential in both preclinical and clinical settings due to its unique mechanism of action.

In December 2024, Bionomics reported positive findings from its Phase 2 ATTUNE trial, which were published in NEJM Evidence and presented at the 63rd Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) during the inaugural 'Promising Targets' session.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the post-traumatic stress disorder market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the post-traumatic stress disorder market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market

In May 2025 , Transcend Therapeutics presented two posters at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting, highlighting the potential of TSND-201 (methylone) as the first rapid-acting therapy for PTSD.

presented two posters at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting, highlighting the potential of TSND-201 (methylone) as the first rapid-acting therapy for PTSD. In January 2025 , Otsuka Pharmaceutical announced that the FDA will host a Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC) meeting to discuss the Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for brexpiprazole in combination with sertraline for treating PTSD in adults.

announced that the FDA will host a Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC) meeting to discuss the Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for brexpiprazole in combination with sertraline for treating PTSD in adults. In December 2024 , Bionomics Limited announced that positive results from its Phase 2 ATTUNE study have been published in NEJM Evidence.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Overview

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a psychiatric condition that can arise after exposure to traumatic events like natural disasters, severe accidents, war, rape, or threats of serious harm. Individuals with PTSD often suffer from recurring distressing thoughts, nightmares, or flashbacks of the event, accompanied by intense emotions such as fear, anger, or sadness. They may feel emotionally numb, avoid trauma-related triggers, and react strongly to seemingly normal stimuli. These symptoms can emerge shortly after the trauma or surface years later, affecting daily life, relationships, and overall functioning.

PTSD symptoms are categorized into intrusive memories, avoidance, negative changes in mood and cognition, and heightened arousal or reactivity. A diagnosis is made if these symptoms persist for more than a month and cause significant distress or impairment. While no specific lab tests exist for PTSD, healthcare providers typically begin with a medical history and physical exam to rule out other causes. If no physical issue is found, a referral to a mental health specialist is made for further evaluation through structured assessments and interviews.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

The post-traumatic stress disorder epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current post-traumatic stress disorder patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The post-traumatic stress disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total 12-month PTSD Prevalent Cases

PTSD Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

PTSD Severity-specific Cases

PTSD Gender-specific Cases

PTSD Age-specific Cases

Total PTSD Treated Cases

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and The United Kingdom, and Japan]. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Size in 2024 USD 1.7 Billion Key Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Companies COMPASS Pathways, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Bionomics Limited, Transcend Therapeutics, US WorldMeds, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others Key Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapies Psilocybin, REXULTI (brexpiprazole) and ZOLOFT (sertraline), BNC210, Methylone, Lofexidine, BI 1358894, and others

Scope of the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 PTSD Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of PTSD by Countries in 2024 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of PTSD by Countries in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Relationship Between ASD and PTSD 7.2 Signs and Symptoms of PTSD 7.3 Causes 7.4 Risk Factors 7.5 Clinical Manifestations 7.6 Pathophysiology 7.7 Comorbidities of PTSD 7.8 Diagnosis 7.8.1 Diagnostic Criteria 7.8.2 Diagnostic Guidelines 7.8.2.1 Practice Guideline For The Treatment Of Patients With Acute Stress Disorder And Posttraumatic Stress Disorder by APA 7.8.3 Differential Diagnosis 7.8.4 Diagnostic Algorithm 8 Treatment 8.1 Early Intervention for Trauma-Exposed Individuals 8.1.1 Brief Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) 8.1.2 Brief Individual Trauma Processing Therapy 8.1.3 Cognitive Behavioural Therapy with a Trauma Focus (CBT-T) 8.1.4 Debriefing 8.1.5 Group 512PM 8.1.6 Structured Writing Therapy (SWT) 8.1.7 Behavioral Activation 8.1.8 Brief Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT) 8.1.9 Cognitive Therapy 8.1.10 Communication Facilitator in an Intensive Care Setting 8.1.11 Computerized Neurobehavioral Training 8.1.12 Computerized Visuospatial Task 8.1.13 Supportive Counselling 8.2 Psychotherapy 8.3 Pharmacotherapy 8.3.1 Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) 8.3.2 Selective Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) 8.3.3 Antipsychotics 8.3.4 Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs) 8.3.5 Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs) 8.3.6 Other Antidepressants 8.4 Devices and neurotransmitters 8.4.1 GrayMatters Prism 8.4.2 GammaCore 8.4.3 Freespira 8.5 Treatment Guidelines 8.5.1 Practice Guideline for the Treatment of Patients with Acute Stress Disorder And Posttraumatic Stress Disorder by APA 8.5.2 Clinical Practice Guideline for the Treatment of PTSD by American Psychological Association (APA) 8.5.3 PTSD Prevention and Treatment Guidelines by International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies (ISTSS) 8.5.4 NICE Guidelines for Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (2018) 8.5.5 World Federation of Societies of Biological Psychiatry (WFSBP) Guidelines for the Pharmacological Treatment of Anxiety, Obsessive-compulsive, and Post-traumatic Stress Disorders 8.5.6 VA/DOD Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder and Acute Stress Disorder (2017) 8.6 Treatment Algorithm 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 9.3 Total 12-month Prevalent Cases of PTSD in the 7MM 9.4 Epidemiology Scenario in the US 9.4.1 Total 12-month Prevalent Cases of PTSD in the US 9.4.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PTSD in the US 9.4.3 Severity-specific cases of PTSD in the US 9.4.4 Gender-specific cases of PTSD in the US 9.4.5 Age-specific cases of PTSD in the US 9.4.6 Total Treated cases of PTSD in the US 9.5 Epidemiology Scenario in EU4 and the UK 9.5.1 Total 12-month Prevalent Cases of PTSD in EU4 and the UK 9.5.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PTSD in EU4 and the UK 9.5.3 Severity-specific cases of PTSD in EU4 and the UK 9.5.4 Gender-specific cases of PTSD in EU4 and the UK 9.5.5 Age-specific cases of PTSD in EU4 and the UK 9.5.6 Total Treated cases of PTSD in EU4 and the UK 9.6 Epidemiology Scenario in Japan 9.6.1 Total 12-month Prevalent Cases of PTSD in Japan 9.6.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PTSD in Japan 9.6.3 Severity-specific cases of PTSD in Japan 9.6.4 Gender-specific cases of PTSD in Japan 9.6.5 Age-specific cases of PTSD in Japan 9.6.6 Total Treated cases of PTSD in Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Key Endpoints in PTSD Clinical Trials 12 Emerging Therapies 12.1 Key Cross-competition - Emerging Therapies 12.2 Psilocybin: COMPASS Pathways 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.3 REXULTI (brexpiprazole) and ZOLOFT (sertraline): Otsuka Pharmaceuticals 12.3.1 Product Description 12.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.3.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.3.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.4 BNC210: Bionomics Limited 12.4.1 Product Description 12.4.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.4.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.4.3.1 Clinical trial information 12.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.5 Methylone: Transcend Therapeutics 12.5.1 Product Description 12.5.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.5.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.5.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 13 Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): The 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Market Size of PTSD in the 7MM 13.6 The United States 13.6.1 Total Market Size of PTSD in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of PTSD by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK 13.7.1 Total Market Size of PTSD in EU4 and the UK 13.7.2 Market Size of PTSD by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 13.8 Japan 13.8.1 Total Market Size of PTSD in Japan 13.8.2 Market Size of PTSD by Therapies in Japan 14 Market Access and Reimbursement 14.1 The United States 14.1.1 Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 14.2 In EU4 and the UK 14.2.1 Germany 14.2.2 France 14.2.3 Italy 14.2.4 Spain 14.2.5 United Kingdom 14.3 Japan 14.3.1 MHLW 14.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of PTSD 14.4.1 Key HTA decisions 14.4.2 Patient Access Programs 15 KOL Views 16 SWOT Analysis 17 Unmet Needs 18 IP-Related Information on Approved Drugs & Emerging Drugs 19 Demographics data on PTSD in Military vs civilians 19.1 Prevalent Cases of PTSD among Veterans in the US 19.2 Prevalent Cases of PTSD among Veterans in the UK 20 Appendix 20.1 Bibliography 20.2 Report Methodology 21 DelveInsight Capabilities

