Epidemiology Database: DelveInsight Unveils AI-Powered Platform Analyzing Patient Burden and Forecasts Across 500+ Diseases

The AI-powered Epidemiology Database is a comprehensive repository covering 500+ disease indications with 10-year epidemiology forecasts across the seven major markets (US, EU4, UK, and Japan). The platform provides validated, expert-curated epidemiology intelligence enhanced by AI, enabling a deeper understanding of disease burden, detailed epidemiological segmentations, and long-term trends across indications and geographies. Designed to support forecasting, portfolio planning, and commercial strategy, the database delivers decision-ready insights that elevate data-driven business planning for pharmaceutical and healthcare stakeholders.

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveEpiAI brings together DelveInsight's curated epidemiology data covering 500+ indications, ranging from major oncology diseases to rare niche orphan conditions. The platform integrates patient population insights along with incidence/prevalence forecasts into a single, easy-to-use interface spanning key markets, including the US, EU4(Italy, Spain, Germany, France), UK, and Japan. By combining DelveInsight's epidemiology expertise with KOL insights, the platform enables users to quickly assess the diagnosed patient pool, explore detailed epidemiological segmentation, and evaluate drug-treated patient populations across multiple indications.

The platform features advanced interactive dashboards that enable teams to visualize comprehensive 7MM epidemiology analysis, compare historical and forecasted patient populations, and explore detailed disease-specific segmentation. Users can analyze diagnosed prevalent and incident populations, demographic breakdowns by age and gender, biomarker-defined cohorts, line of therapy distribution, disease severity, and other customizable disease-specific patient segments.

Designed to support commercial strategy, R&D prioritization, and forecasting excellence, the epidemiology dashboard provides pharma and healthcare organizations with a single, validated source of truth for patient population assessment, incidence and prevalence forecasting, and country-level disease trend intelligence. By transforming complex epidemiology data into actionable insights, the platform empowers teams to make faster, more confident decisions across portfolio planning and market strategy.

Key Features of DelveInsight's Epidemiology Database DelveEpiAI

Features a vast repository spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including Oncology, Immunology, Respiratory, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Women's Health, and many others, with insights into highly active clinical trial pipelines.

Includes extensive coverage of rare and ultra-rare disease indications, powered by DelveInsight's deep expertise and a uniquely comprehensive epidemiology repository, positioning DelveInsight as a recognized industry leader in rare disease intelligence.

Provides multi-indication, multi-geography epidemiology models and reports across major pharmaceutical markets.

Delivers transparent, human-led analyst-grade intelligence designed to provide reliable and trusted insights.

Offers forecasts through 2034, including country-specific analysis and comprehensive patient population assessments.

Enables in-depth disease segmentation and identification of treatable patient populations with the highest unmet medical need.

Patient models are developed and validated through extensive primary analysis with leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs).

Who Uses Epidemiology Databases?

These platforms are widely used by:

Pharmaceutical companies

Market access & commercial strategy teams

Epidemiologists and researchers

Public health agencies & policymakers

Healthcare organizations

Investors, consulting & market intelligence firms

Why Choose DelveInsight's Epidemiology Database?

Utilize the expertise of top KOLs and clinical specialists to produce thorough, indication-focused epidemiological assessments spanning diverse therapeutic areas.

Understand yearly disease trends and burdens comprehensively through analysis of 500+ diseases and procedures for sharper healthcare market intelligence.

Obtain comprehensive, disease-focused analyses of historical and projected patient populations, along with patient pool trends, across key global markets through 2034.

Identify emerging patient trends in ultra-rare diseases by leveraging an extensive network of KOLs.

Unlock rapid, AI-powered epidemiological insights with a platform that eliminates the need for time-consuming analysis at the Epidemiology Intelligence Platform

Patient Journey Consulting: We deliver a range of distinctive solutions aimed at transforming healthcare experiences. With deep expertise in patient-centric approaches and extensive industry experience, we understand the subtle complexities of patient needs. By leveraging data-driven insights through advanced analytics, we empower healthcare providers to make informed decisions that improve patient outcomes.

Patient Pool Forecasting: DelveInsight recognizes the complexities pharmaceutical and biotech companies face when estimating and selecting the most suitable patient segments for drug development. Making the right choice is crucial for optimizing outcomes while navigating challenges such as determining the appropriate line of therapy, minimizing patient burden, evaluating diagnostic impact, and projecting drug uptake. DelveInsight provides actionable insights and analytics to support these decisions, enabling companies to target patient populations with the greatest unmet needs, thereby enhancing clinical outcomes and streamlining drug development.

Pharma Consulting Services: Our healthcare consulting services turn complex market data into actionable strategies for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. We help clients uncover new revenue streams, assess market potential, and successfully navigate commercialization challenges. With deep expertise in clinical trial design, market intelligence, and strategic consulting, our team partners with clients to optimize decision-making, accelerate innovation pipelines, and improve business outcomes.

Rare Disease Consulting Services: In the rare disease space, one of our fortes, we deliver intelligence that helps clients overcome the unique challenges of niche markets. Our analysts monitor global R&D progress, competitive developments, and shifting regulatory landscapes to provide tailored insights that guide product positioning and investment strategies. From in-depth conference evaluations to detailed competitor analyses, we help clients de-risk decision-making, strengthen portfolios, and efficiently advance therapies from development to market.

