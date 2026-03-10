CD19 Inhibitors Market to Witness Significant Expansion During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) as Autoimmune and Oncology Pipelines Accelerate | DelveInsight

The CD19 inhibitors market is projected to expand substantially in the coming years. This growth is driven by a rising number of patients diagnosed with conditions such as NHL, ALL, NMOSD, IgG4-RD, SLE, multiple sclerosis, and other related diseases; increasing awareness of CD19-targeted therapies; and a growing pipeline of investigational drugs such as Obexelimab (Zenas BioPharma), GLPG5101 (Galapagos NV), IKS 03 (Iksuda Therapeutics), ANKTIVA + CD19 t-haNK (ImmunityBio), NKX019 (Nkarta), CABA-201 (Cabaletta Bio), CLN-978 (Cullinan Therapeutics), ATA3219 (Atara Bio), KITE-363, KITE-753, KITE-197, and KITE-363 (Gilead), PL001 (Pell Bio-Med), and others advancing through clinical trials.

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's CD-19 Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (NHL), Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), Immunoglobulin G4-related Disease (IgG4-RD), Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Multiple Sclerosis, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging CD-19 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the CD-19 Inhibitors Market Report

The total market size of CD-19 inhibitors in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

In 2024, the United States holds the largest share of the CD-19 inhibitors market among the 7MM.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (NHL), Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), Immunoglobulin G4-related Disease (IgG4-RD), Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Multiple Sclerosis, and others .

. In 2024, the total incident cases of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder in the 7MM were around 76K .

Leading CD-19 inhibitors companies, such as Zenas BioPharma, Galapagos NV, Iksuda Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Nkarta, Cabaletta Bio, Cullinan Therapeutics, Atara Bio, Gilead, Pell Bio-Med, and others, are developing novel CD-19 inhibitors that can be available in the CD-19 inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel CD-19 inhibitors that can be available in the CD-19 inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key CD-19 inhibitors in clinical trials include Obexelimab, GLPG5101, IKS 03, ANKTIVA + CD19 t-haNK, NKX019, CABA-201, CLN-978, ATA3219, KITE-363, KITE-753, KITE-197, KITE-363, PL001, and others.

Key Factors Driving the CD-19 Inhibitors Market

Rising Prevalence of B-Cell Malignancies: A growing global burden of B-cell cancers (e.g., acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma) is creating strong demand for targeted CD19 therapies.

A growing global burden of B-cell cancers (e.g., acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma) is creating strong demand for targeted CD19 therapies. Advancements in Immunotherapy Technologies: Technological innovations, especially in CAR-T cell engineering, bispecific antibodies (e.g., CD19×CD3), and antibody-drug conjugates, are enhancing efficacy and safety, broadening therapeutic potential.

Technological innovations, especially in CAR-T cell engineering, bispecific antibodies (e.g., CD19×CD3), and antibody-drug conjugates, are enhancing efficacy and safety, broadening therapeutic potential. Strong CD-19 Inhibitors Clinical Trial Landscape: The anticipated launch of emerging therapies such as Obexelimab (Zenas BioPharma), GLPG5101 (Galapagos NV), IKS 03 (Iksuda Therapeutics), ANKTIVA + CD19 t-haNK (ImmunityBio), NKX019 (Nkarta), CABA-201 (Cabaletta Bio), CLN-978 (Cullinan Therapeutics), ATA3219 (Atara Bio), KITE-363, KITE-753, KITE-197, and KITE-363 (Gilead), PL001 (Pell Bio-Med), and others are expected to propel the CD-19 inhibitors market growth in the coming years.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, noted that this is an exciting new class of agents with great potential for development. The maturation of current studies over the next few years will lead to a better understanding of CD19 inhibitors and define their role in the therapy of cancers and autoimmune disorders.

CD-19 Inhibitors Market Analysis

CD19 is a key target in B-cell cancers like NHL and ALL due to its high expression on malignant B cells. It's also being investigated in autoimmune conditions such as NMOSD, IgG4-RD, SLE, and multiple sclerosis, underscoring its broad therapeutic potential.

This highlights how CD19 inhibitors span monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, ADCs, and CAR T-cell therapies designed to target the CD19 antigen on B cells.

Current CD19-directed therapies include approved products such as MONJUVI, UPLIZNA, BLINCYTO, ZYNLONTA, BREYANZI, and AUCATZYL , which represent major advances for relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

, which represent major advances for relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. While highly effective, CD19 inhibitors, especially CAR T-cell therapies, often cause broad B-cell depletion, increasing infection risk and impairing immune function.

Developing CD19 inhibitors that modulate rather than deplete B cells could provide safer and more sustainable options, especially for chronic autoimmune diseases.

Several key players, including Zenas BioPharma, Galapagos NV, Iksuda Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Nkarta, Cabaletta Bio, Cullinan Therapeutics, Atara Bio, Gilead, Pell Bio-Med, and others, are involved in developing drugs for CD19 inhibitors for various indications.

CD-19 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

Some of the emerging CD-19 inhibitors in development include Obexelimab (Zenas BioPharma), GLPG5101 (Galapagos NV), IKS 03 (Iksuda Therapeutics), ANKTIVA + CD19 t-haNK (ImmunityBio), NKX019 (Nkarta), CABA-201 (Cabaletta Bio), CLN-978 (Cullinan Therapeutics), ATA3219 (Atara Bio), KITE-363, KITE-753, KITE-197, and KITE-363 (Gilead), PL001 (Pell Bio-Med), and others.

Zenas BioPharma's Obexelimab (XmAb5871) is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind CD19 through its variable region while engaging the inhibitory FcγRIIb receptor via Xencor's XmAb immune-inhibitor Fc domain. It is the first therapy Xencor knows of that specifically leverages FcγRIIb-mediated suppression. By strongly blocking B-cell activation without reducing B-cell numbers, Obexelimab stands apart from other B-cell–directed treatments and shows promise for a wide range of autoimmune conditions. It is currently in Phase III trials for Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia and IgG4-Related Disease, and is also being explored for Multiple Sclerosis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

Galapagos' GLPG5101 is a next-generation anti-CD19/4-1BB CAR-T therapy delivered as a single fixed IV dose. Its safety, activity, and decentralized manufacturing feasibility are being investigated in the ATALANTA-1 Phase I/II trial in patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Cabaletta Bio's Rese-cel is a fully human CD19-targeting CAR-T therapy that incorporates a 4-1BB co-stimulatory domain. Cabaletta is evaluating it in the RESET Phase 1/2 programs for systemic lupus erythematosus, myositis, systemic sclerosis, generalized myasthenia gravis, and pemphigus vulgaris, with potential for broader autoimmune applications.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the CD-19 inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CD-19 inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the CD-19 Inhibitors Market

In February 2026, Zenas BioPharma, Inc. reported that findings from its Phase 2 MoonStone study of obexelimab in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis were delivered as a late-breaking oral presentation at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis Forum 2026, held February 5–7, 2026, in San Diego, California.

reported that findings from its Phase 2 MoonStone study of obexelimab in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis were delivered as a late-breaking oral presentation at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis Forum 2026, held February 5–7, 2026, in San Diego, California. In October 2025, Cullinan Therapeutics presented new preclinical findings on CLN-978's B-cell depleting effects, reinforcing its potential for treating various autoimmune disorders at ACR Convergence 2025.

presented new preclinical findings on CLN-978's B-cell depleting effects, reinforcing its potential for treating various autoimmune disorders at ACR Convergence 2025. In August 2025, Galapagos' experimental CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapy, GLPG5101, was granted RMAT status by the FDA for treating relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma.

experimental CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapy, GLPG5101, was granted RMAT status by the FDA for treating relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma. In March 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the European Commission had granted approval to BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel), a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

announced that the European Commission had granted approval to BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel), a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. In March 2025, Cellares, the first Integrated Development and Manufacturing Organization (IDMO), completed its Technology Adoption Program (TAP) for using the automated Cell Shuttle™ system to manufacture resecabtagene autoleucel (rese-cel, formerly CABA-201).

What are CD-19 Inhibitors?

CD-19 inhibitors are a class of biological agents designed to block or eliminate cells that display the CD19 protein, a marker found almost exclusively on B-cells, including many malignant B-cells. By targeting this surface protein, CD-19 inhibitors are used in research and certain therapeutic strategies to help reduce abnormal or cancerous B-cell populations. They are most widely associated with advanced immunotherapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and engineered cell-based treatments, that rely on recognizing CD19 to guide an immune response. Because CD19 is present throughout most stages of B-cell development, inhibiting it can significantly influence immune activity, making these agents powerful but requiring carefully controlled clinical use.

CD-19 Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The CD-19 inhibitors market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020–2034 across the leading markets. The CD-19 inhibitors target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications for CD-19 Inhibitors

Total Eligible Patient Pool for CD-19 Inhibitors in Selected Indications

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CD-19 Inhibitors

CD-19 Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 CD-19 Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (NHL), Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), Immunoglobulin G4-related Disease (IgG4-RD), Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Multiple Sclerosis, and others CD-19 Inhibitors Target Patient Pool Segmentation Total Cases of Selected Indications for CD-19 Inhibitors, Total Eligible Patient Pool for CD-19 Inhibitors in Selected Indications, and Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CD-19 Inhibitors Key CD-19 Inhibitors Companies Zenas BioPharma, Galapagos NV, Iksuda Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Nkarta, Cabaletta Bio, Cullinan Therapeutics, Atara Bio, Gilead, Pell Bio-Med, Autolus Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, MorphoSys, and others Key CD-19 Inhibitors Obexelimab, GLPG5101, IKS 03, ANKTIVA + CD19 t-haNK, NKX019, CABA-201, CLN-978, ATA3219, KITE-363, KITE-753, KITE-197, KITE-363, PL001, AUCATZYL, MONJUVI, and others

Scope of the CD-19 Inhibitors Market Report

CD-19 Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: CD-19 Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies

CD-19 Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies CD-19 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging CD-19 Inhibitors Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging CD-19 Inhibitors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, CD-19 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 CD-19 Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2 CD-19 Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3 Key Highlights of The Report 4 Executive Summary Of CD-19 Inhibitors 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology And Market Forecast Methodology 7 CD-19 Inhibitors Market Overview At A Glance 7.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of CD-19 Inhibitors By Therapies in 2020 7.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of CD-19 Inhibitors By Therapies in 2034 7.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of CD-19 Inhibitors By Indications in 2020 7.4 Market Share (%) Distribution of CD-19 Inhibitors By Indications in 2034 8 Background And Overview 9 Epidemiology And Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions And Rationale 9.3 Total Cases by Indication in the 7MM 9.4 Total Eligible Patient Pool by Indications in the 7MM 9.5 Treatable Cases by Indication in the 7MM 9.4.1 United States 9.4.1.1 Cases by Indication in the United States 9.4.1.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool by Indications in the United States 9.4.1.3 Treatable Cases by Indication in the United States 9.4.2 EU4 and the UK 9.4.3 Japan 10 Marketed CD-19 Inhibitors 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 AUCATZYL (obecabtagene autoleucel): Autolus Therapeutics 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Ongoing Clinical Development 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix): Incyte Corporation/ MorphoSys 11 Emerging CD-19 Inhibitors 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 Obexelimab: Zenas BioPharma 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.3 GLPG5101: Galapagos NV 11.4 IKS 03: Iksuda Therapeutics List to be continued… 12 CD-19 Inhibitors Market: The 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 CD-19 Inhibitors Market Outlook 12.3 Key CD-19 Inhibitors Market Forecast Assumptions 12.4 Total Market Size of CD-19 Inhibitors in the 7MM 12.5 Market Size of CD-19 Inhibitors By Therapies In the 7MM 12.6 United States CD-19 Inhibitors Market 12.6.1 Total Market Size of CD-19 Inhibitors in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of CD-19 Inhibitors By Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK CD-19 Inhibitors Market 12.8 Japan CD-19 Inhibitors Market 12.8.1 Total Market Size of CD-19 Inhibitors in Japan 12.8.2 Market Size of CD-19 Inhibitors By Therapies in Japan 13 CD-19 Inhibitors Market Unmet Needs 14 CD-19 Inhibitors Market SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views on CD-19 Inhibitors 16 CD-19 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 CD-19 Inhibitors Market Report Methodology

