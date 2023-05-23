Trip.com Flight Travel Trends in Europe: Long-Haul Travel Continues to Recover, Short-Haul Dominates this Summer

LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com reveals some key European flight data analysis of the emerging patterns and shifting preferences that define the European travel landscape this summer.

According to the latest flight data from Trip.com, long-haul travel from Europe is projected to increase by 4.7% to 13.2%, middle-haul travel by 2.7% to 19.5%, while short-haul travel is expected to decline slightly by 7.4% to 67.3% compared to 2022 levels.

This comparatively differs from the 2019 summer flight data, which points to long-haul travel as the preferred choice at 47.5%. Middle-haul and short-haul flight data were at 16.4% and 36.1%, respectively.

Despite the slight decrease in short-haul travel, it remains the favoured choice for European travellers this summer. Longer and mid-range journeys are gaining popularity, representing the continual shift in travel trends across Europe.

The top 10 flight destinations booked by European travellers for this summer include Spain, Italy, the UK, Greece, France, Portugal, Germany, the US, Turkey & the Netherlands.

To cater to European travellers this summer, one-stop travel service provider Trip.com is thrilled to announce an exclusive promotion for its valued customers on 23, 24, and 25 May. Customers with a Trip.com account can take advantage of a private promo code drop, unlocking incredible savings on flights and hotels this summer.

Customers who spend over £100 will save £20, while those who spend over £200 will enjoy an amazing £50 discount. This limited-time promotion presents a fantastic opportunity for travellers to save big. For more details, including the Terms and Conditions, please visit here.

Jon Cooper, Commercial Operations Director UK, said, "Our flight data reveals a fascinating preference for short-haul travel across Europe this summer.

"But with long-haul and mid-haul travel increasing, a renewed desire to travel further is remerging.

"Trip.com is dedicated to making your next trip special, which is why we are rewarding our loyal customers travelling this summer.

"Book now, and indulge in various European destinations this summer via our premium all-in-one app."

