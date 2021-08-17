Trip.com Launches Weekend Flash Deals

The campaign offers savings in the form of Trip Coins – a reward provided to Trip.com members to use on the Trip.com App. The Trip Coins will be added to the user's account the day after the relevant booking is completed and will then be available to help save on their next trip booked through Trip.com.

The Weekend Flash Deals include the following:

Friday 20th August: From 10am until midnight (UK time) the first 100 registered users to make flight bookings on 14 selected domestic flight routes will receive 10% of their booking amount back in Trip Coins (including London – Edinburgh / Glasgow , Aberdeen , Inverness / Belfast / Manchester and Manchester to Belfast – for both one-way or return flights).

Example saving: a one-way flight from London – Edinburgh purchased at £33, would generate approx. 456 Trip Coins which equates to approx. £3.30 to put towards the user's next trip*.

Sat 21st August: For one hour only, from 10am to 11am (UK time) all registered users will receive 30% Trip Coins back from bookings on 54 UK domestic hotels, including: Shangri-La the Shard, Mandarin Oriental-Hyde Park, Rosewood London, and the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, Edinburgh . Trip Coins earned in this promotion will be available for use for the following 180 days to book travel products on Trip.com.

Example saving: A stay for two people at The Ned in London on 10th September would generate 24600 Trip Coins which equates to approx. £177 to put towards the user's next trip*.

All new App users in the UK are eligible to claim Trip Coins worth £5 when they download and sign-up for Trip.com.

* All prices as shown on Trip.com as of 08:00 GMT 17th August 2021.

For more information and full Terms and Conditions for the flash sale, please visit: https://uk.trip.com/sale/w/2630/appnewuser.html?locale=en_gb&allianceid=3216213&sid=7163635

Trip.com is currently running a series of promotions to help travellers make the most of their next trips. The 20th & 21st August Weekend Flash Deals can be used in-conjunction with existing promotions, on hotel products for example, maximizing the rewards for registered users to enjoy.

Trip.com provides its users with a service guarantee, supporting customers throughout their trip with any booking issues, and is always there when help is needed with its 24/7 multilingual global customer service centres. To ease traveller concerns, Trip.com offers flexi-trip, flexi-booking and free cancelation policies for customers, allowing greater freedom and easy adaptability of travel plans. Trip.com also released its COVID-19 International Traveler's Guide, a one-stop information source designed to make planning travel safer and easier in a period of uncertainty.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit www.trip.com.

