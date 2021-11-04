Thunes Secures Major Payment Institution Licence in France, Expands Collections Capabilities in EU

Payment Institution licence places Thunes among major payments players in Europe





Licence in Europe also complements Thunes' existing licences in the UK and Singapore

SINGAPORE and PARIS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , a leading global payments platform, today announced that it has received a Payment Institution licence allowing it to conduct merchant acquisition services in France, and will be extending these capabilities across the European Union. The licence allows Thunes to offer a full range of payment services, including global payment collection from alternative payment methods such as wallets and instalments, and offer them to customers and partners in France and beyond.

Approved and issued on 12 October 2021 by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), the regulatory arm of the Banque de France (BDF), the new licence elevates the firm to a major payment powerhouse. The licence covers most commercial payment transaction types, including accepting, processing, and settlement of payments for Thunes' customers.

Thunes is already licenced in key global business hubs, such as the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. This new regulatory approval significantly extends existing Thunes' licencing coverage, and makes it possible for the company to work with global merchants and payment service providers, offering them the opportunity to accept and make payments via cards and alternative payment methods in Europe. Existing customers of Thunes will also benefit from a simplified collections process, as well as enhanced payments capabilities.

" Thunes Collections business was born out of Europe, so it is especially exciting for us to be able to offer a full suite of payment services in this region. And as we expand our payment services globally, we will keep enhancing our licence portfolio to more locations, offering more and more merchants, marketplaces and payment service providers the ability to integrate an end-to-end payment platform, and giving them the flexibility of accepting any of the 285 local and alternative payment methods that we currently provide," said Christophe Bourbier, CEO of Thunes Collections.

