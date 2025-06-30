Thunes research reveals top growth drivers in consumer cross-border payments

Report reveals transformative potential of emerging payment technologies such as stablecoins and open banking in meeting consumer needs

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Money Without Borders report from Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, highlights how evolving consumer demands, especially among diaspora communities, are reshaping the future of cross-border payments. The findings indicate the significant potential of emerging technology such as stablecoins and open banking to meet consumer demand for faster, more transparent everyday international payments.

The Thunes Money Without Borders 2025 Report: Global Diaspora Payment Trends reveals that for nearly half (46%) of diaspora consumers across Europe, sending money home is a regular and essential financial activity, comparable to paying rent or utilities.

In addition, 65% of respondents rank speed as their top priority when choosing a payment method, while 44% are frustrated by poor exchange rates and 35% by high or hidden fees. These findings underline an urgent need for faster, more transparent remittance infrastructure, precisely what stablecoins and open banking technologies can deliver. Stablecoins enable near-instant global transfers, helping meet the G20's target of 75% of cross-border remittances arriving within one hour and the remainder within one business day by the end of 2027. Meanwhile, open banking can surface clear, real-time data on fees, exchange rates, and transaction status, reducing hidden costs and boosting consumer confidence.

Thunes' survey, conducted in April and May 2025, includes findings from 18 diaspora communities across six European countries and outlines how digital-native behaviours and expectations are pushing the payments ecosystem toward real-time, interoperable solutions.

Key findings include:

Sending money home is routine. 46% of respondents using a variety of methods do so monthly. It's a financial fixture which is consistent and deliberate.

46% of respondents using a variety of methods do so monthly. It's a financial fixture which is consistent and deliberate. People are sending money to themselves, for control and convenience. Half (49%) of those sending money to themselves do so because they prefer having direct control over how the money is used.

Half (49%) of those sending money to themselves do so because they prefer having direct control over how the money is used. The cross-border payments industry is being reshaped by digital tools. While 44% use Money Transfer Operators and 20% use banks, mobile wallets are now used by 32% of senders.

While 44% use Money Transfer Operators and 20% use banks, mobile wallets are now used by 32% of senders. Speed is the number one reason people choose a payment method for sending money across borders, cited by 65% of respondents.

Elie Bertha, Chief Product Officer at Thunes, said: "This research reinforces what we hear time and again: people expect seamless access to their funds across various platforms, along with speed and complete transparency. Stablecoins can make a huge difference in the speed of cross-border transactions and meet this need entirely. As the Smart Superhighway to move money globally, Thunes is committed to empowering our Members with best-in-class solutions that cater to evolving consumer expectations."

Mathieu Limousi, Chief Marketing Officer at Thunes, added: "Diaspora consumers are redefining global payment flows with their demand for speed, clarity, and control. At Thunes, we give our Members the flexibility to choose between traditional options like fiat and emerging technologies like stablecoins for cross-border payments, based on what best serves their customers. Providers that meet these expectations with simplicity, speed, and transparency will earn lasting trust and loyalty."

Download the Thunes Money Without Borders 2025 Report: Diaspora Payment Trends here.

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 13 locations, including Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/