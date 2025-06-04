Thunes Secures Money Transmission Licenses to Operate in the United States

Bold U.S. entry underscores Thunes' strategic investment and ambition to build the world's most trusted and comprehensive global payments network.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced it has secured the 50 licenses it requires to operate in the United States. This marks a major milestone following its recent Series D funding round and reinforces Thunes' unwavering commitment to scale at pace and deliver on its strategic roadmap.

The acquisition of the licenses by the newly formed Thunes Financial Services LLC entity, is a strategic differentiator in allowing Thunes to deliver its comprehensive Pay and Accept suite of services directly to corporates, merchants and digital platforms across the U.S. By leveraging the new regulatory approvals, Thunes gains the ability to contract directly with American businesses for real-time cross-border payments, via its Direct Global Network, connecting to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts as well as 15 billion cards in over 130 countries and 80 currencies. In addition, American Members of the Network will now be able to fund Thunes locally.

Thunes' U.S. entry also opens new opportunities for Members of its Direct Global Network all around the world, who will now gain direct access to the vast U.S. market through a single, seamless integration.

Securing U.S. licenses reinforces Thunes' commitment to building a resilient and compliant global payments infrastructure. It represents a significant investment in strengthening its Fortress Compliance platform, ensuring rigorous adherence to some of the world's most demanding regulatory standards. Combined with Thunes' SmartX Treasury system, U.S.-based Members of the Thunes Direct Global Network will enjoy unmatched speed, transparency, protection, control, and cost efficiency in executing real-time payments in and out of the U.S., globally.

Floris de Kort, CEO of Thunes, said: "At Thunes, we're proud to have built a world-leading payments Network. Securing our U.S. licenses marks a significant milestone in our global growth. It's a reflection of the momentum we've created and the trust we continue to earn. We're scaling with purpose and delivering limitless, tangible value to every Member of the Thunes Direct Global Network in the process."

Chloé Mayenobe, President & Chief Operating Officer at Thunes, commented: "With our newly obtained U.S. licenses, Thunes is now uniquely positioned to empower businesses across sectors – from travel and social media to digital assets, insurance, and gig economies - to join the world's most robust and reliable cross-border payments network. As Members of the Thunes Direct Global Network, they gain access to real-time payments and unlock new revenue opportunities in the fastest-growing markets worldwide."

Ruwan De Soyza, General Counsel at Thunes, concluded: "Our successful license acquisition in the United States is a pivotal moment for Thunes. It allows us to extend our global footprint while upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and transparency. It also reinforces our commitment to managing risk with precision. By enhancing our robust legal and operational foundation, we are further equipping Thunes to responsibly drive innovation in cross-border payments and empower businesses worldwide. I am proud to lead a team dedicated to ensuring every step we take is both legally sound and aligned with our mission for global financial inclusion."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 13 locations, including Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com