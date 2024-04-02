Thought Industries to Showcase the Power of External Learning at Learning Technologies 2024

Sponsorship showcases Thought Industries' 10 years of experience helping customer, partner, and professional training organisations grow and scale

BOSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced it will be sponsoring Learning Technologies 2024 in London, Europe's leading showcase of organisational learning and the technology used to support learning at work.

Thought Industries is proud to be a Silver Sponsor of Learning Technologies 2024, which takes place on April 17-18 at ExCeL London. Over 10,000 attendees are expected, with 200 free seminars covering topics ranging from AI, data, & analytics to learning experience design. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, the event will focus on the latest in learning technologies and innovation, exploring how Virtual and Augmented Reality, gamification, and AI are reshaping learning.

Alan Hiddleston , Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Thought Industries, will be taking to the stage at Europe's biggest L&D conference in his session "Rethink Your LMS: Is an Employee-Focused Platform Holding you Back?," taking place at Theatre 5, from 2:45 - 3:15 pm on Wednesday, April 17.

In this session, Alan will explore how an external-facing learning platform can transform customer or partner training businesses. For any learning team feeling limited by their HR-focused (or even homegrown) LMS, this is the perfect opportunity to explore true digital transformation and see the viability of a specialised external platform.

"I've seen first-hand how an external-facing learning platform, like Thought Industries, can help customer and partner training organisations grow and scale," said Alan, "Specialist learning platforms offer the freedom and flexibility to create exceptional, differentiated learning experiences, integrated with the full tech stack, powered by data-driven insights."

Alan will be joined at booth H55 by a Thought Industries team including Account Executive Katherine Millward; Director of Presales Engineering Brett Buzby; and Senior Director of Customer Relations and Value Realisation, Jon Synott, where they will be handing out complimentary copies of the Customer Education Playbook co-written by Thought Industries Co-founder Barry Kelly. They will also be available to share more information about the world's #1 learning platform , an accolade awarded by The Craig Weiss Group for the second year in a row, in January 2024. Visitors will also find the 'Wall of Knowledge', featuring a selection of Thought Industries' most relevant thought leadership assets, and experience handcrafted liquid nitrogen ice cream.

Interested? Meet us there! Grab your free ticket here , or book your conference pass to gain exclusive access to the Learning Technologies Conference .

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

