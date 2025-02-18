Integrity Advocate and Thought Industries Launch Powerful Training for Safety Associations

Integrity Advocate and Thought Industries partner to deliver secure, mobile-friendly solutions for high-risk online training.

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Advocate and Thought Industries today announced their partnership to offer a comprehensive suite of online learning technology solutions that simplify the process of bringing high-risk training online. As the risk of unethical behavior in online exams rises, safety associations need secure solutions to ensure training compliance. This partnership offers a seamless integration, empowering organizations to launch training quickly without compromising security.

Thought Industries and Integrity Advocate have partnered to improve the quality of online safety training. "Safety associations and the organizations they work with have complex needs. Training must be accessible on-demand; no-install mobile friendliness is a must. For all these reasons, partnering with Integrity Advocate was a no-brainer," said Thought Industries' CEO, Robin Wadsworth.

"Thought Industries has a proven record of providing enterprise learning platforms for training and professional certifications," echoed Integrity Advocate's CEO, Graeme Buchan. "Few other learning technology companies have the deep knowledge of this space; we're excited to team up and help safety associations bring more integrity to their online training."

Integrity Advocate is a no-installation identity verification and participant monitoring platform. Built specifically for high-risk safety training and professional certification, Integrity Advocate is available on any device. Their Participant Interface embeds into any proctored content to collect data, including user ID and session details, without participants installing anything. Their Results and Administration Widget allows administrators to review data and override rulings without leaving the Thought Industries interface.

Together, Thought Industries and Integrity Advocate raise the bar for online training, making high-quality learning experiences available for safety associations worldwide.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries delivers learning solutions to drive customer lifetime value and revenue growth. Its platform empowers businesses to help their customers, partners, members, and employees realize their potential. Thought Industries serves a wide range of industries, including technology, healthcare, financial services, and more. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com .

About Integrity Advocate