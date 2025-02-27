2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ distinguishes Thought Industries as a Strategic Challenger for Learning Systems

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced it has been recognized as a Strategic Challenger in Fosway's 9-Grid™ for 2025 Learning Systems.

Based on 20 years of independent research, leveraging experience with 250 global companies, the Fosway 9-Grid™ is the only EMEA market analysis model for next-gen HR, Talent and Learning.

According to Fosway Group, "Strategic Challengers provide solid performance with solutions that have a richer and broader suite of capability than most other solutions in the Fosway 9-Grid™." Fosway categorizes learning systems through:

: Thought Industries strategically appeals to enterprise businesses without unnecessary bells and whistles. Total Cost of Ownership: Looking at the full cost to acquire, implement and operate, Thought Industries is in line with the most cost-effective partners with similar potential.

"Whether you're training customers on a complex product, or you're in the training business, learners need to realize value at exactly the right time," Robin Wadsworth, CEO, Thought Industries, said. "It's great to see Fosway Group recognizing our growth from last year and highlighting us as a Strategic Challenger in the market. We'll use this as validation to continue to drive growth in professional, partner and customer training."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries delivers learning solutions to drive customer lifetime value and revenue growth. Its platform empowers businesses to help their customers, partners, members, and employees realize their potential. Thought Industries serves a wide range of industries, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. www.thoughtindustries.com .