Thought Industries Announces the Launch of tia: The AI Copilot for Sales and Customer Success Teams Boosting Revenue Through Moment-of-Need Intelligence

Using advanced search and retrieval methodology, the secure, AI-enabled platform provides instant product intelligence information and resources relevant to sales and customer success inquiries

BOSTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced the launch of tia, an innovative generative AI application poised to revolutionize the way sales, customer success, and customer service representatives interact with customers and prospects.

tia: The AI Copilot for Sales and Customer Success Teams Boosting Revenue Through Moment-of-Need Intelligence

tia is a tool that does far more than simply provide rote answers to immediate queries. With tia, a sales enablement portal becomes a comprehensive resource for discovery, offering in-app knowledge base articles and tailored learning paths. Employing retrieval augmented generation (RAG), tia indexes a company's knowledge base and academy content to deliver the most pertinent insights to the company's front-line teams, such as sales and customer success, precisely when they are needed.

Groundbreaking because of its unique value proposition for the learning management solutions industry, tia directly addresses real-world challenges faced by professionals by instantly accessing and applying embedded knowledge. tia meets the growing demand for sophisticated, AI-driven learning enhancements, providing immediate answers to complex customer questions and sales inquiries. Operating as an AI-powered copilot for teams who need to answer customer and prospects' questions in the moment, tia removes the need to consult internal technical teams or subject matter experts.

"The introduction of tia marks a significant expansion of our product offering, enhancing both immediate and long-term learning solutions," shares Thought Industries CEO, Robin Wadsworth. "tia aligns with our commitment to facilitating more effective learning experiences while supporting individual growth. In the broader industry context, tia represents a breakthrough in automated, AI-supported learning tools, and its ability to integrate into existing platforms and provide immediate, contextually relevant information is setting a new standard for digital learning and support."

Powered by AI, tia leaves static solutions behind. It provides employees with the tools and information they need to facilitate significantly more sophisticated and effective interactions with customers. Acting as a dynamic learning companion whose versatility facilitates smooth integration into a variety of existing systems, tia evolves in tandem with the unique dynamics of each team. It meticulously audits and assimilates content from an extensive array of business knowledge repositories, including technical documentation, blog posts, customer education courses, and other specialized sources of valuable company information. As tia tracks usage and interactions, it identifies pressing knowledge gaps and realigns its knowledge base to reflect the most common queries.

"In the realm of technology, innovation and speed are paramount, and AI is the catalyst that propels efficiency and streamlines processes like never before," says Thought Industries CTO, Chris McClelland. "With tia, we're not just keeping pace with technological advancements in the learning management sector, we're setting the tempo. By boosting the efficiency of sales and customer success teams, tia provides them with moment-of-need intelligence that is crucial for driving revenue and delivering superior customer experiences."

This ongoing cycle of observation and refinement allows users to precisely calibrate tia's responses and develop a content strategy rooted in actual user data, ensuring that the team's needs are met with unwavering accuracy. With the capability for users to add content via direct URL links, Google Drive connections, or manual PDF uploads, tia can be seamlessly embedded into daily-use platforms such as Slack, support sites, or directly within products, guaranteeing that essential knowledge is readily accessible for effective customer support and assistance.

"For our sales reps and customer success managers, having that kind of guided onboarding and getting the information they need in the platform is huge," says Judith Montpetit, Sr. Instructional Designer at BitSight, who participated in the product's beta program. "I could see our sales enablement team really leveraging this - they're spending a lot of time in the platform and they have a lot of questions. tia can give them exactly what they need, and not just blanket statements, but answers that are targeted for individuals and their needs at that moment."

tia is available globally with individual and enterprise-level packages. For additional information on tia, including package pricing, please visit https://www.tia-ai.com/

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. Since 2013, we've revolutionized digital learning, making it modern, intuitive, and scalable. With our powerful platform, you'll be able to deliver exceptional learning experiences that drive business outcomes – all with a technology that grows with you. Based in Boston with offices across North America and Europe, we're your global partner in modern learning experiences. Discover more at www.thoughtindustries.com.

Contact - ThoughtIndustries@publitek.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2472348/Introducing_tia_Revolutionizing_Sales_Support_with_AI_Insights.jpg