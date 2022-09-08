The 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan Presented a Bright Creative & Cultural Future for the Island

A glimpse at the past, present, and future of Taiwan

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan , organized by Taiwan Design Research Institute, held in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, saw the third transformation of the most significant cultural and creative event in Asia, welcoming visitors to a new era of the artistic and creative industry.

With Resonance Island as the central theme, the exhibition concentrated on the significant curatorial lines of contemporary cultural concept and cultural and creative trends, further divided into the three areas of cultural curatorial exhibition, Cultural and Creative Brands, and IP Licensing. All in all, the three exhibition areas combined to illustrate the passion and commitment of the island from sensory to intellectual and from historical to futuristic.

This year, the 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan moved to the important area of 5G technology development, Asia New Bay Area – 5GAIoT, for the first time. Through the connection of cultural curation and the important area of technology development, it also reflects that the 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan is a dynamic and constantly advancing international exhibition. Aiming to activate the collective momentum of the cultural and creative industry, reveal a pluralist and inclusive society of co-creation, and launch a journey of cultural ecology characteristic of Taiwan.



Charismatic, cultural, creative

With two thematic areas - the Culture section at the Kaohsiung Music Center and the Creative team at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center - the Creative Expo Taiwan brought an experience-based celebration. They enabled visitors to immerse themselves in the charismatic, cultural routes of the island's resources.

In the Culture section, visitors could embark on a journey through the Island of Passion, where every creation is a grand undertaking that needs to be experienced in person. For example, "Hotel Archipelago" was built from network connection, so that different cultural workers in different areas of Taiwan can interact through video.

As for the Creative section, Ideal Adventure brought together creative and cultural brands from all over Taiwan, displaying an unforgettable style and fashion experience through a trendy selection of products. It also explored local originality through local revitalization and introduced a customized attitude towards life through a brand-new entry point.

Co-creating stories for the future

At the event's core, the central pavilion of Resonance Island allowed visitors to experience the island intimately while co-creating stories for the future. Remote creators could connect with the inspiring site, tour through scenes of custom and memory, and observe the cycle of cultural ecology.

The Craft pavilion and the Craft Shop brought out a journey of life and survival through objects in travel. The City pavilions collected snippets of time on the island to present visions of the future, while the Chiayi pavilion embodied the new contemporary aesthetics of a modern city. Furthermore, the Matsu pavilion brewed new customs for the misty hours. The Response pavilion adopted the theme of Floating Island and took visitors through a dream-like reality that resembles a flight over Taiwan from perspectives.

Last but not least, the Licensing section saw a gathering of top IPs of the past, present, and future, where illustrated stories, digital entertainment, and more original creations transported visitors through a world of co-branding in the digital realm, unlocking a new market of endless links.

