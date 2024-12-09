TAIPEI, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into a new era of creativity at the Taiwan Design Week 2024, held from December 7 to 15 at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei. With the theme "The Gateway," this year's event explores the transformative power of AI, inviting visitors to unlock doors to future worlds and embrace a new era of human development.

Taiwan Design Week 2024: The Gateway to a New Era of AI-Driven Creativity

Organized by the Industrial Development Administration, MOEA and executed by the Taiwan Design Research Institute, the event features 28 Taiwanese and 6 international design teams. Alongside the main exhibits, international trend forums and design night activities promise a comprehensive exploration of AI's potential in design.

Exploring the Future of AI: 34 Global Design Teams Leading the Creative Wave

The advent of generative AI has revolutionized human life, bringing tremendous convenience while raising significant concerns. Like the internet and smartphones, AI marks a new epoch in human history. In this fast-paced era of upgrades, do you feel excitement, anxiety, or indifference? Curious about how generative AI can assist in your work? Worried about AI replacing human roles? The thematic exhibition creates an exceptional space for interaction and reflection, guiding audiences to explore their relationship with AI and find answers within. Featuring 34 teams representing domestic and international companies, schools, research institutions, and key opinion leaders (KOLs), These exhibits explore the diverse possibilities of integrating generative AI into work and life.

Poland as Partner Country

For the first time, Taiwan Design Week features a partner country—Poland. In collaboration with the Polish Office in Taipei and the Polish Graphic Design Foundation, Letters and Symbols: Stories of Designers showcases a selection of posters and typography designs curated by Rene, conveying the stories and emotions of Poland. Meanwhile, Phantoms of Tomorrow offers a powerful reflection on the future of our planet through the lens of design.

Side Events

Extend your experience with forums on topics like AI in design and urban mobility, a themed book fair, and an online film festival exploring AI's role in future creativity.

Curator Hsieh Tsung-Yen remarks, "AI is like entering the Neolithic Age—an imperfect tool that thrives on human emotion and creativity. It's our freedom to experiment that fuels design."

Join us from December 7 and discover new horizons where humans and AI coexist in creativity!

Event Info

Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, Taipei, Taiwan

December 7–15, 2024

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/designintaiwan/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576283/2024_________The_Gateway_03.jpg