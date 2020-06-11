Teleste's Video Surveillance and Public Announcement Systems Selected by Stadler for its FLIRT Trains to Wales & Borders

TURKU, Finland, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation has been selected as a vendor of on-board video surveillance and public announcement systems to Stadler's FLIRT trains for Wales & Borders in the UK. The end-customer in the project is Transport for Wales Rail Services.

Teleste's deliveries to Stadler will take place in 2020-2023. The on-board video security and surveillance system will include internal, external and pantograph front facing cameras, video recoders and user interfaces. Additionally, IP amplifiers, passenger intercommunication systems, and driver microphones will be delivered to the trainsets as part of the public announcement system.

"We are delighted to continue our cooperation with Stadler as a supplier on modern, state-of-the-art on-board systems to the FLIRT Electric Multiple Unit platform. Our solutions have been designed and tested for consistent high quality over the course of many years, and we are confident that they will provide Stadler with the right tools for building these innovative high-speed regional trains for safe and enjoyable travel," said Jörn Grasse, Vice President of Rail Information Solutions at Teleste.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2019, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and it had 1,330 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

