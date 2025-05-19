Teleste Launches Luminato X32: Compact Edge QAM Solution for Cost-Effective TV Delivery

TURKU, Finland, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste is pleased to launch the Luminato X32, a compact, high-performance Edge QAM solution designed to simplify and optimize TV signal distribution across a variety of operational scenarios. Engineered for superior reliability and quality of service, the X32 delivers robust performance suitable for both demanding, high-end applications and cost-effective deployments. Its versatile design supports deployment in unmanned indoor facilities, network edge locations, and Multi-Dwelling Unit basements—enabling operators to efficiently deliver modern broadcast TV services without compromising quality, scalability, or ease of management.

Optimized for Versatile Network Deployments

The Luminato X32 efficiently supports high-quality broadcast TV delivery in diverse network architectures. It delivers exceptional performance whether modernizing legacy RF overlay systems, complementing PON deployments by distributing broadcast signals over coaxial cable within buildings, or integrating seamlessly into deep fiber HFC networks. Converting IP streams into high-quality QAM signals at points where fiber meets coax, the X32 eliminates the need for IP set-top boxes while enabling operators to benefit from its advanced operational capabilities.

The X32 key highlights include:

Edge-Optimized Performance – Delivers robust, carrier-grade broadcast quality with 32 independent QAM channels.

– Delivers robust, carrier-grade broadcast quality with 32 independent QAM channels. Seamless Network Integration – Works effortlessly with PON and HFC architectures and enables video delivery without set-top boxes.

– Works effortlessly with PON and HFC architectures and enables video delivery without set-top boxes. Reduced operational costs – Features passive cooling for silent operation and remote management for reduced maintenance workload.

– Features passive cooling for silent operation and remote management for reduced maintenance workload. Compact & Adaptable – Wall or rack-mountable form factor supports a wide variety of installation environments.

– Wall or rack-mountable form factor supports a wide variety of installation environments. Agile & Reliable Deliveries – Backed by Teleste's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Finland , ensuring dependable and timely product availability.

Enhanced Flexibility & Simplified Management

The Luminato X32 is built for maximum operational flexibility, supporting centralized management, a wide range of configuration options, and real-time monitoring via Teleste's Argus Luminato Manager. These capabilities enable operators to efficiently manage both individual units and large-scale deployments remotely—simplifying daily tasks and guaranteeing excellent service uptime.

Seamless TV Delivery Across Diverse Networks

Operators worldwide trust Luminato headend technology for reliable, high-quality broadcast services. The X32 builds upon this legacy, bringing Teleste's proven reliability and performance to compact, network-edge applications—where fast deployment and exceptional service quality are critical. To learn more, please visit our website.

Inquiries for more information

Hannele Ahlroos

Executive Assistant

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

Email: investor.relations@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2024, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 132,5 million and it had approximately 670 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-launches-luminato-x32--compact-edge-qam-solution-for-cost-effective-tv-delivery,c4151637

The following files are available for download: