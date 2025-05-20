Teleste Sees Rising Demand for Edge Computing in Broadcast TV

TURKU, Finland, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge computing, already transforming many data-intensive industries, is now making its mark in cable and telecom networks, specifically influencing broadcast TV distribution. Cable operators shifting towards decentralized networks such as Distributed Access Architecture (DAA), and operators leveraging fiber networks, are driving the adoption of edge computing principles even into domains traditionally unaffected by this trend, such as broadcast TV.

Broadcast TV has traditionally been delivered through centralized headends that offer exceptional quality. However, operators deploying DAA may use Remote PHY devices—primarily developed for broadband services—also for broadcast distribution. Despite their popularity in broadband applications, Remote PHY devices present widely known limitations for dedicated broadcast use, especially concerning visibility into video streams, cost-efficiency, and architectural simplicity when used solely as broadcast edge solutions.

Responding to these operator needs, Teleste's new Luminato X32 Edge QAM solution is designed specifically as an edge-based broadcast TV platform. Unlike broadband-focused Remote PHY devices, the Luminato X32 gives operators clear visibility into video signal integrity and ensures broadcast-specific reliability. By placing QAM processing at the edge, operators gain better control, localized service resilience, and targeted scalability. Additionally, the cable industry's growing convergence—integrating multiple network technologies—makes specialized edge solutions like the Luminato X32 highly relevant. This convergence enables operators to leverage unified, future-ready infrastructures, blending fiber and coax seamlessly.

Finnish fiber operator Lounea has deployed Teleste's Luminato X32 for broadcast TV in MDUs.



Operators worldwide rely on Luminato headend technology for high-quality broadcast services. The X32 builds upon this legacy, bringing Teleste's proven reliability and performance to compact, network-edge applications—where fast deployment and exceptional service quality are critical. To learn more, please visit our website.

Inquiries for more information

Hannele Ahlroos

Executive Assistant

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

Email: investor.relations@teleste.com



About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2024, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 132,5 million and it had approximately 670 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-sees-rising-demand-for-edge-computing-in-broadcast-tv,c4152245