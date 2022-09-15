Teleste launches S-ARRIVE software for uninterrupted on-board passenger information

TURKU, Finland, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste is thrilled to launch S-ARRIVE®, a product-based software solution for rolling stock manufacturers and public transport operators looking to deliver seamless and uninterrupted on-board services. The software has been designed to address the growing need to increase public transport ridership by providing passengers with real-time passenger information and an excellent door-to-door travel experience. It also enables public transport operators to grow an effective transport ecosystem through integration with other on-board systems.

Teleste is determined to continue providing its customers with solutions that help them build smart and modern public transport infrastructure. Sharing and managing real-time information plays a vital role in such systems, and it is also at the centre of providing an excellent transport service for passengers," explains Jarkko Vehkala, Head of the Rolling Stock Manufacturers business line at Teleste. – "With our new S-ARRIVE software, we feel we have created a solution that will meet the industry's expectations for managing on-board information in a flexible yet effective and future-proof way. We are excited to see how building on decades of cooperation with international rolling stock manufacturers and major transit operators will now allow us to achieve these results.

Future-proof services through modular architecture

The S-ARRIVE software is based on modular architecture designed to meet the needs concerning the delivery of on-board passenger information in individual vehicle platforms, projects and transit systems. The architecture makes it easy to add new functionalities to the software, and existing functionalities can also be flexibly removed or replaced, guaranteeing that the solution is ready to change alongside the evolving industry and passenger expectations.

From individual solutions to effective on-board platform

The S-ARRIVE solution can be seamlessly integrated with other on-board systems including on-board CCTV, such as Teleste's S-VMX on-board video surveillance system, passenger counting, as well as on-board network and information displays. Taking advantage of flexible interfacing allows our customers to build an effective transit platform that helps them provide to passengers with safe, enjoyable and fully connected journeys, while creating an ecosystem of technology and service capabilities.

A safe investment for our customers

Teleste S-ARRIVE is based on proven and well-working software and processes. The carefully designed combination of standard software modules and customer-specific functionalities makes the software a safe investment for transit operators looking to add value to their on-board services.

We will introduce the S-ARRIVE software at Innotrans 2022, 20-23 September, in Berlin. Visitors to our stand 530 in Hall 2.1 will have an opportunity to see a demonstration of the software and discuss with our experts how it can help ensure an excellent passenger experience for today's travellers. Join us at the event to learn more! Please also visit our website to explore in more detail our offering for public transport operators and rolling stock manufacturers.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2021, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 144 million and it had approximately 860 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

