Teleste Introduces its New Generation Digital Headend Platform at ANGA COM 2019

Luminato 4X4 takes broadcast video from traditional to distributed access networks

TURKU, Finland, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste is thrilled to announce its new headend platform at ANGA COM 2019. The brand-new Luminato 4X4 has been designed with a built-in video engine to support operators when they make the shift to distributed access architecture. With its powerful and ultra dense edge QAM, the platform allows operators to freely scale up their video services when the need for channels such as high quality 4K increases. This guarantees that operators can run their services smoothly today as well as in the future.

"Luminato 4X4 represents our commitment to providing the best-of-breed in video headends for operators today as well as during and after the big step to distributed access networks. All the familiar Luminato features and modules are there and, in addition, we have equipped the platform with technologies that guarantee powerful and uninterrupted delivery of services when both networks and customer demands change and rise to new levels," stated Julius Tikkanen, Vice President of Video Service Platforms for Teleste. "ANGA COM 2019 is the best place to introduce this product to our operator customers, so we invite you to visit us at the show to learn more."

With Luminato 4X4, operators can:

Deliver broadcast video over traditional and distributed access networks:

Parallel QAM, IP and Remote PHY output interfaces ensure optimal video delivery today as well as in the future



Video engine conversion guarantees a smooth shift to distributed access architecture

Benefit from the latest, superior headend technology:

Powerful Edge QAM for broadcast video over traditional networks with 144 QAMs per 1U chassis - six times higher QAM capacity compared to the traditional Teleste Luminato platform



Line-speed multiplexing and scrambling with 40 Gb throughput



60% lower power consumption

Go the extra mile for uninterrupted services:

High redundancy with two integrated PSUs and several 10 GbE interfaces



Several redundancy configurations



All modules, including power supplies, are hot swappable



Intuitive and customer-valued easy-to-use user interface

Built on the renowned Teleste Luminato heritage

Luminato 4X4 is built on the proven Teleste Luminato headend platform and is fully compatible with existing Luminato modules. The Luminato platform is deployed in more than 150 countries for content reception and live content processing and is trusted by cable TV operators and telcos as well as hospitality service providers of varying sizes and feature demands. Over the last 10 years, out of all the devices sent out from our factory in Finland, fewer than 0.3% have ever needed any hardware repair, which proves the platform's long lifetime and high reliability.

See Luminato 4X4 for yourself at ANGA COM 2019!

We are proud to showcase Luminato 4X4 at ANGA COM 2019 in Cologne, Germany, 4-6 June. Visitors to the trade show will get to see both the traditional Luminato and Luminato 4X4 platforms live at our stand, G31, Hall 7.

For more information about our offering, please visit www.teleste.com/anga2019.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications

Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-2605-611

mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2018, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 250 million and on average it had approximately 1,400 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-introduces-its-new-generation-digital-headend-platform-at-anga-com-2019,c2828121

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/i/luminato-4x4,c2633739 Luminato 4x4 https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/i/teleste-luminato-4x4-module-out-300dpi,c2633742 Teleste Luminato 4x4 module out 300dpi https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/i/teleste-luminato-4x4-front-300dpi,c2633743 Teleste Luminato 4x4 front 300dpi

SOURCE Teleste Corporation