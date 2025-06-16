Strive Insight Rebrands as Radius following acquisition by Radius Global Market Research

LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strive Insight today announced its rebrand as Radius EMEA, the final step in its integration with Radius Global Market Research which acquired the company in November 2023. The rebrand is effective immediately and reinforces Radius's commitment to delivering globally connected, locally driven insight. Since its acquisition, Strive has served as the headquarters for Radius's EMEA operations. The newly named Radius EMEA will continue to operate from its existing office in Southwark, London.

Under the Radius brand, the EMEA team remains focused on helping clients unlock brand growth through customer-led insight that drives confident, strategic decision making. The integration brings several enhanced benefits for clients:

An expanded and diversified in-house skill set: The Radius Brand Growth Navigator demonstrates an ability to support clients across their full range of brand growth objectives. This is enabled by an expansive and diversified in-house skill set covering sector and technical expertise.

The Radius Brand Growth Navigator demonstrates an ability to support clients across their full range of brand growth objectives. This is enabled by an expansive and diversified in-house skill set covering sector and technical expertise. Enhanced International Capabilities: Radius now conducts research in more than 60 countries. Clients across both EMEA and the US benefit from coordinated local teams based in London , Dubai , and across the US - ensuring global reach with local expertise.

Radius now conducts research in more than 60 countries. Clients across both EMEA and the US benefit from coordinated local teams based in , , and across the US - ensuring global reach with local expertise. Investment in Innovation: With increased scale and resources, Radius EMEA is accelerating investment in innovation - particularly in AI-driven tools and analytics, empowering the team to deliver on their commitment to 'insight from anywhere', finding insight in both secondary datasets and primary research.

"We're excited to bring the Radius name to EMEA and to be fully integrated into the Radius family," said Paul Thomas, Director of Strive Insight. "Our talented team in EMEA shares a diverse skill set and a deep commitment to delivering outstanding work for our clients—something we've been proud to do as Strive for the past 10 years. Now, as Radius, we're looking forward to new opportunities to collaborate across global teams and drive even greater impact for our clients."

"We're thrilled to have our EMEA team officially under the Radius brand. For the past year and a half, we have been bringing our teams together, integrating our offerings, and building a strong global business. This move is an important step in our progress, as it demonstrates our ability to bring a unified global offering to our clients" says Jamie Myers, President of Radius.

About Radius Global Market Research

Radius is a full-service marketing research consultancy founded in 1960. Headquartered in New York City, Radius has offices throughout the U.S, London, Dubai and other locations globally. Radius focuses on understanding the critical points of a brand's growth journey to help drive long-term success. The Brand Growth Navigator is the company's strategic approach to prioritizing the critical business-building issues to tackle, from identifying compelling innovations to creating relevant customer segmentations. Radius' 60+ years of global brand-building expertise has included partnerships with Fortune 500 leaders as well as with emerging and start-up brands in more than 60 countries. www.radiusinsights.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223227/Radius_logo_Logo.jpg