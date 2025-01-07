Radius Global Market Research Acquires Illuminas North America

The partnership combines Radius's strategic insights framework with Illuminas's expertise in the technology and financial services sectors, thereby strengthening Radius's capabilities across B2B and consumer markets.

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Global Market Research, a leading global insights and strategy firm, has announced its acquisition of Illuminas North America, a multidisciplinary research consultancy with headquarters in Austin, Texas. The acquisition strengthens Radius's ability to deliver actionable insights for its global clients and enhances its expertise in supporting strategic insights needs of clients across industries.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Combining Expertise for Greater Insights

The acquisition integrates Radius's Brand Growth Navigator framework with Illuminas's strength in data science and deep expertise with technology and service-related industries. Illuminas is renowned for bridging gaps in customer understanding through tailored, data-driven solutions that illuminate optimal paths to success and drive growth for global brands.

"Illuminas's proven capabilities in technology-focused research and their expertise in supporting B2B companies make them an ideal partner for Radius," said Chip Lister, managing director of Radius Global Market Research. "This partnership enhances our ability to deliver insights that address critical business challenges for our clients, especially in industries where technology and innovation are key drivers of success."

Expanding Capabilities for Clients Worldwide

Founded in 2002, Illuminas North America has built a reputation as a trusted partner for Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders. With deep expertise in technology, financial services, and dynamic global markets, Illuminas employs innovative and foundational research techniques, including quantitative and qualitative tools, to deliver insights that go beyond data to uncover compelling narratives.

"Our partnership with Radius will allow us to expand the reach and impact of our work," said Jay Shutter, Principal and CEO of Illuminas. "By combining our customer-focused methodologies with Radius's strategic insights framework, we'll be better equipped to deliver actionable research that empowers our clients to make confident, informed decisions. This is a tremendous opportunity to enrich the value we provide to clients across the globe."

Global Reach and Local Expertise

Illuminas North America's offices in Austin, Texas, and Great Falls, Virginia, will enhance Radius's ability to deliver insights worldwide. This acquisition follows Radius's January 2025 acquisition of 7th Sense and its January 2024 acquisition of London-based Strive Insight, further extending the firm's global footprint. Together, Radius and Illuminas will provide a seamless integration of advanced research tools and industry-specific expertise to support clients in achieving their goals.

About Radius Global Market Research

Founded in 1960, Radius is a full-service marketing research consultancy headquartered in New York City, with offices across the U.S. and globally. Radius supports brand growth through its Brand Growth Navigator framework, helping clients align insights with strategic priorities to maximize ROI. Its expertise spans industries, including technology, financial services, and consumer goods. Visit www.radiusinsights.com for more information.

About Illuminas North America

Illuminas is a strategic market research consultancy founded in 2002, specializing in bridging gaps in customer understanding. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with an office in Great Falls, Virginia, Illuminas provides customized research solutions using proprietary methodologies to uncover insights for technology, financial services, and hospitality industries. The team combines quantitative and qualitative research methods to deliver insights that empower decision-making and drive business growth. Visit www.us.Illuminas.com for more information.

