Radius Insights Introduces Radius Tech

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Insights today announced the launch of Radius Tech, a dedicated technology practice within Radius designed to deliver market research and customer insights built specifically for tech brands.

Radius Tech brings together Radius' global technology experts with the 25-year legacy of Illuminas North America, a leading technology research consultancy acquired by Radius in 2024, creating a unified, category-native offering for product, brand, GTM, and CX teams.

"Technology brands don't win by having more data. They win by making better decisions, faster," said Rob Wengel, CEO of Radius Insights. "Radius Tech formalizes the deep technology expertise we've built over decades into a focused practice that helps tech companies cut through the noise and make insights move markets, minds and business decisions."

Why Radius Tech

Technology doesn't fit neatly into traditional research models. Buying cycles are longer and more complex, innovation moves faster, and buyers are more technical, more skeptical, and more influenced by ecosystems and real-world product experience. Yet too many research firms still treat tech like every other category. Radius Tech was built to change that.

"Tech companies don't follow the same playbook," said Carrie Angiolet, Managing Director of Radius Tech and co-founder of Illuminas North America. "As researchers by craft with deep technology expertise, we tailor every engagement to how tech actually works and deliver insights that teams across product, marketing, and customer experience can use to drive better decisions."

Radius Tech integrates secondary, third-party, and custom data with human expertise, AI, and advanced analytics to extract real signal from noise, creating richer, more predictive insights across every source that matters.

"Technology companies run on data, but growth runs on decisions," said Jay Shutter, CTO of Radius Insights and co-founder of Illuminas. "Radius Tech connects product, customer, and market signals into a single intelligence layer, so teams stop guessing and start making faster, smarter moves that power growth."

About Radius Insights

Radius Insights is a global market research and insights consultancy that helps brands navigate complexity, identify growth opportunities, and drive measurable business results. By combining custom research, advanced AI & analytics, and strategic advisory, Radius delivers insights that move minds, markets, and faster, better decisions. Radius has expanded its capabilities through the acquisitions of Strive Insight, 7th Sense, and Illuminas North America, deepening expertise across technology, automotive, retail, CPG, financial services, healthcare, B2B and consumer markets. Learn more at www.radiusinsights.com

About Radius Tech

Radius Tech is the technology practice of Radius Insights, delivering category-native market research and customer insight to help technology brands make smarter decisions and drive growth across product, brand, and customer experience. Learn more at https://radiusinsights.com/industries/tech/.

