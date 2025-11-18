Radius Insights Appoints Former P&G Executive Michael Lancor to its Board of Directors

Strategic appointment builds on ongoing transformation and growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Insights, a leading global market research and insights firm, has appointed Michael Lancor, former Vice President of Analytics and Insights at Procter & Gamble, to its Board of Directors.

Michael D. Lancor

Lancor recently retired after a distinguished 33-year career at P&G, where he played a key role in shaping the company's global Insights & Analytics function. In his most recent leadership position, he led the development of strategy, systems, and supplier partnerships that empowered insights to drive business performance across categories and markets. He was instrumental in curating a best-in-class supplier roster and optimizing internal data and technology tools to align with P&G's growth priorities.

"Michael is a rare talent - strategic, collaborative, and deeply grounded in what clients actually need to win," said Rob Wengel, CEO of Radius Insights. "His perspective, shaped by decades at one of the world's most respected organizations, will help sharpen our focus as a growth-driven insights partner."

Lancor's experience spans brand building expertise, retail innovation, and digital transformation - areas core to Radius Insights' strategic roadmap. His addition strengthens the firm's ability to deliver insights that translate into business impact, with a clear view of what matters most to clients.

"Throughout my career, I've seen how insights can be a true lever for growth," added Lancor. "Radius is building something special, combining strategic thinking with a commitment to impact. I'm energized by their momentum and excited to contribute to this next chapter."

Lancor's appointment is the latest in a series of leadership moves under Wengel's new direction, reinforcing its ongoing transformation into a future-ready, client-centric growth partner focused on innovation, speed, and strategic expertise.

About Radius Insights

Radius Insights is a strategic market research and insights consultancy that helps brands navigate complexity, identify growth opportunities, and drive measurable results. Its Brand Growth Navigator framework integrates custom research, analytics, and consulting to align insights with business goals. Radius has expanded through the acquisitions of Strive Insight (now Radius EMEA), 7th Sense, and Illuminas North America, with expertise across tech, automotive, financial services, healthcare, and consumer markets. Headquartered in New York with offices across the U.S. and globally, Radius partners with top B2B and consumer brands worldwide. Backed by Star Mountain Capital, Radius is focused on accelerating growth and delivering lasting impact. Learn more at radiusinsights.com

