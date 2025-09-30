Radius Insights Expands Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Client Impact & Growth

Leadership evolution marks next phase of Radius's growth and innovation strategy under new CEO

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Insights , a leading global market research and insights firm, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with several key appointments. These changes mark a significant milestone in the firm's ongoing transformation, coming on the heels of Rob Wengel's recent appointment as CEO and reflecting Radius's deep commitment to strategic integration and client impact.

A new era at Radius Insights. New leaders. New energy. Same commitment to helping clients lead through change.

"We're shaping a next-generation insights firm, one that's built to help our clients lead through change," said Rob Wengel, CEO of Radius Insights. "This leadership expansion reflects our commitment to outcomes-based research that's tightly aligned with client priorities. By bringing together top talent across marketing, technology, and commercial strategy, we're accelerating our ability to deliver on the full promise of our Brand Growth Navigator™".

Kristen Kalupski joins Radius as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing over 20 years of marketing experience driving brand, engagement, and growth for global technology and services firms. She will lead brand strategy, integrated marketing, and communications, with a focus on amplifying Radius's market presence, strengthening client connections, and fueling the next phase of growth.

Jay Shutter, previously principal and CEO of the recently acquired Illuminas North America, will step into the role of Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Shutter will lead Radius's technology strategy, including research operations, platform enablement, and business process improvement. He will also maintain his thought leadership presence, particularly within the technology sector.

Paul Donagher has been appointed Head of Client Growth, bringing deep experience in insights, consulting, and business development. He will focus on integrating client delivery and commercial growth—unlocking new opportunities across sectors through scalable, insight-led programs.

Carrie Angiolet will assume the role of Head of Illuminas, US, taking the reins of day-to-day operations while continuing to expand its high-impact work with leading clients. A co-founder and long-standing leader within Illuminas, Angiolet brings deep expertise in the technology sector, insight activation, and team development.

"This is a pivotal time in our industry," added Wengel. "Clients are facing rising complexity, compressed decision cycles, and demand for activation-ready insights. With this team, we are well-positioned to meet those needs and drive the next chapter of Radius's evolution."

About Radius Insights

Radius Insights is a strategic market research and insights consultancy that helps brands navigate complexity, identify growth opportunities, and drive measurable results. Its Brand Growth Navigator framework integrates custom research, analytics, and consulting to align insights with business priorities. Radius has expanded its capabilities through the acquisitions of Strive Insight (now Radius EMEA), 7th Sense, and Illuminas North America, deepening expertise across technology, automotive, financial services, healthcare, and consumer markets. Headquartered in New York with offices across the U.S. and internationally, Radius partners with leading B2B and consumer brands worldwide. Visit www.radiusinsights.com for more information.

