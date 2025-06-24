Rob Wengel appointed CEO of Radius Global Market Research

Will build on Radius's foundation of driving client growth through strategic insights and integrate recently acquired firms.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Global Market Research, a leading global insights and strategy firm, has appointed Rob Wengel as Chief Executive Officer. Wengel will lead the next chapter of Radius's growth, strengthening its focus on outcomes-based research that aligns with client priorities—core to the firm's Brand Growth Navigator framework.

Wengel brings extensive experience in research, analytics, and innovation across global markets, with a history of guiding both emerging firms and Fortune 500 companies through complex challenges and growth opportunities.

A seamless transition guided by deep industry expertise

Wengel succeeds Managing Director Chip Lister, who will remain on the Radius board of directors and continue to advise the company's strategic initiatives. Under Lister's direction, Radius matured into a globally respected insights consultancy, known for its activation-oriented frameworks and trusted partnerships.

"Rob was carefully selected for his demonstrated leadership and ability to create new opportunities for the organizations we serve," said Chip Lister. "He brings a sharp insights perspective and a clear vision for how our work can evolve in step with the dynamic needs of our clients."

Positioned to scale value for global brands

Wengel joins Radius at a time when industries are undergoing rapid transformation. He will guide the firm's continued expansion, with a focus on delivering insights-led programs that help clients adapt to change while maintaining a clear line of sight on long-term performance. His appointment builds on Radius's recent acquisitions—including 7th Sense, which specializes in auto industry insights; Illuminas North America, with deep experience in the tech sector; and Strive, a London-based firm now known as Radius EMEA—which together strengthen the firm's consulting capabilities and broaden its sector expertise.

"I'm honored to join Radius at such a pivotal moment," said Rob Wengel. "The team's focus on delivering strategic, insight-driven value to clients resonates deeply with my own philosophy. I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation to drive continued innovation and impact."

A career grounded in growth and impact

Most recently, Wengel served as President at Woxi Inc., where he facilitated the company's commercial market launch. Prior to that, as CEO of GutCheck, Wengel led through a period of significant growth and oversaw the company's sale to Toluna.

Wengel has held senior leadership roles at Kantar, Nielsen, BASES, IRI, and Procter & Gamble, where he consistently aligned teams with market needs to deliver meaningful business outcomes.

About Radius Global Market Research

Radius Global Market Research is a strategic insights consultancy that helps brands navigate complexity, identify growth opportunities, and drive measurable results. Its Brand Growth Navigator framework integrates custom research, analytics, and consulting to align insights with business priorities. Radius has expanded its capabilities through the acquisitions of Strive Insight (now Radius EMEA), 7th Sense, and Illuminas North America, deepening expertise across technology, financial services, healthcare, and consumer markets. Headquartered in New York with offices across the U.S. and internationally, Radius partners with leading B2B and consumer brands worldwide. Visit www.radiusinsights.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223227/Radius_logo_Logo.jpg