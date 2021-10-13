Stadler selected Teleste's on-board solution for the new Tyne and Wear metro trains in the UK

TURKU, Finland, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste will deliver its on-board solution to Stadler for the Tyne and Wear Metro transport authority Nexus in Newcastle upon Tyne in North East England. The deployment will consist of systems for 46 new trains, which Stadler will deliver to Nexus from 2022 onwards. Entering commercial services from 2023 onwards, the trains have been designed to boost smooth travel in the intensively used metro network and provide a world-class passenger experience for the local metro users.

We look forward to working with Stadler for the new Tyne and Wear metro fleet. As a provider of modern public transport solutions, our focus is on proven and secure technologies harnessed with the latest technical innovations. They create essential building blocks for meeting today's requirements of real-time information delivery and travel safety. We appreciate the opportunity to be part in providing the best travelling experience for the passengers of the Tyne and Wear Metro", stated Jarkko Vehkala, Head of the Rolling Stock Manufacturers business line at Teleste.

Teleste's solution will consist of public address and passenger information systems with on-board TFT and LED displays, taking care of reliable, real-time delivery of information for the passengers. Featuring a full CCTV system for on-board video surveillance and on-train camera monitoring, the solution will also provide the metro passengers with enhanced safety. Fleet performance is improved by a pantographic tracker system that monitors the pantograph continuously to anticipate any possible deterioration or malfunction immediately and therefor improve train availability. The smart system utilises live images and AI to track the pantograph and helps detect any anomalies through automatic alarms.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

