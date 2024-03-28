SS&C Unveils Next-Gen Hybrid Intelligent Automation Platform

SS&C Blue Prism Next Generation (Next Gen) represents a milestone in intelligent automation (IA), facilitating cloud adoption without compromising security and compliance

WINDSOR, Conn., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the first release of its new SS&C Blue Prism Next Generation intelligent automation platform. The platform is designed to deliver continuous new agile capabilities.

In this first, hybrid-based release, Next Gen delivers all the benefits of cloud while satisfying the necessary industry security and compliance requirements for organizations, including those in highly regulated industries.

"The combination of cloud management and hybrid execution of automation is a value win for any enterprise wanting to leverage best-in-class capabilities to enable efficient worker management, process scheduling, and automation health monitoring," said Maureen Fleming, AI and Automation Research VP at IDC. "Cloud automation is a critical performance driver for the future, as more organizations turn to GenAI to respond more rapidly to changing conditions or make better use of centralized data between highly distributed applications."



Next Gen unlocks the full potential of IA by offering organizations greater scale, agility, and access to the latest capabilities through burden-free infrastructure maintenance via the cloud. The platform's cybersecurity and compliance features are also designed to give access to organizations with sensitive data or restricted systems access.

This first release features:

Process design: Next Gen's Design Studio allows users to create, edit and test processes locally with an easy-to-use drag-and-drop user interface; one that is familiar to existing Blue Prism developers, helping ensure a more seamless, effortless adoption of the Next Generation platform.

"Although 87% of organizations have accelerated their investments in cloud-hosted automation services in the past year, many organizations still face a number of barriers," said Colin Redbond, SVP Product Management, SS&C Blue Prism. "Next Gen's hybrid deployment model addresses this issue head-on, equipping customers with the latest IA capabilities needed to create value for customers and employees. SS&C Blue Prism Next Gen enables organizations to reduce infrastructure overheads, quickly adapt to changing priorities, scale more effectively, and upgrade digital workers on demand while satisfying the necessary industry security and compliance requirements."

More than 2,800 customers worldwide run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism, digitizing operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking, and more.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

