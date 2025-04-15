Strategic Planning, Governance, and Process Orchestration Critical to AI Implementation Success, SS&C's Global Survey Finds

WINDSOR, Conn., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced findings from a new survey: governance, process orchestration and strategic planning are critical to ensuring successful AI implementation. Conducted by SS&C Blue Prism in December, the 2025 Global Enterprise AI survey gathered insights from 1,650 CEOs, CTOs and IT leaders across financial services and healthcare enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

"AI adoption is advancing rapidly. Success depends on careful strategic planning, ethical governance, and workforce readiness," said Rob Stone, Senior Vice President and General Manager of SS&C's Intelligent Automation and Analytics business. "Organizations realize these foundations are critical to minimizing risk inefficiencies and security vulnerabilities. Investing in upskilling, building ethical frameworks, and adopting enabling technologies such as process orchestration helps ensure long-term success and maximize opportunities."

Key findings from the report include:

Process Orchestration is Fundamental: Nearly 94% of respondents emphasized the importance of process orchestration as a core part of the technology stack to enable seamless, end-to-end AI management.

Data Challenges Persist : 44% of organizations surveyed reported a lack of systems to effectively move large data sets, and 41% struggled with inaccurate and inconsistent data

Workforce transformation is underway: 84% of business leaders recognize AI's potential to disrupt traditional practices and unlock innovative ways of working. Around 40% of businesses are upskilling employees for new or expanded roles.

Employees See Growth Opportunities : AI implementation is creating room for career growth, with 40% of employees anticipating new AI-specific jobs, 34% focused on assisting AI adoption, and 31% engaging in more creative and strategic work.

Assessing AI's Value is Critical: While 88% of organizations surveyed are closely measuring the value derived from AI, only 36% reported consistent, recognizable value from their AI implementations, highlighting the need to refine adoption strategies.

Agentic AI is here: Autonomous automation is being adopted by 29% of respondents, with another 44% planning to implement it over the next year. However, 78% don't fully trust the technology, indicating the need for additional tools to provide checks and balances.

Among the key challenges hindering AI adoption, security and compliance concerns rank the highest at 37%, underscoring the critical need for organizations to safeguard sensitive data while adhering to ever-evolving regulations. Closely following, skills and expertise shortages (35%) highlight the growing demand for professionals equipped with specialized knowledge to develop, deploy, and manage AI solutions effectively. Additionally, integration and migration complexities (35%) represent a significant barrier, as businesses grapple with merging advanced AI systems into existing infrastructure without disrupting operations. Addressing these challenges requires a proactive approach to balance robust security protocols, targeted workforce development, and streamlined implementation strategies.

"Striking the right balance between speed, governance, and strategic alignment is crucial," Stone added. "The enterprise AI revolution is here. Unlocking its full potential depends on holistic, sustainable adoption strategies."

Click here to download the full report.

Learn more about SS&C Blue Prism Enterprise AI solutions here.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com .

