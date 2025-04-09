T. Rowe Price Renews Transfer Agent Relationship with SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm, has extended its transfer agency agreement with SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS) for its U.K. fund range. SS&C will provide transfer agency services for T. Rowe's open-ended investment company (OEIC) funds, which currently manage approximately £1.5 billion in assets.

"SS&C's distribution solutions have been integral in helping us deliver best-in-class technology and servicing in the U.K.," said Denise Thomas, Chief Operating Officer, EMEA for T. Rowe Price. "The team's knowledge and expertise in the market, along with the simplicity and stability of the platform's trading and settlement functionality, make SS&C stand out from the competition."

SS&C administers 21 of T. Rowe's active funds, with the register focused primarily on distributors and nominees. Services include straight-through processing of trades and settlement support, as well as comprehensive reporting via SS&C's secure distributor portal.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with T. Rowe Price," said Damien Barry, head of SS&C GIDS, EMEA. "We are dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology and expertise to support our partners' growth in the U.K. and globally. We look forward to working closely with T. Rowe Price on solutions to evolving market needs."

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages US $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg