Smart Factory: MHP is a full-service provider for your digital transformation

Industrial Cloud Solutions (ICS) as a new business area

The management and IT consultancy now offers cloud-based products

These digital products are bundled in the "Industrial Cloud Solutions" cluster

MHP launches two quality assurance tools: Sounce and paint_it

At the Porsche plant in Leipzig and the development centre in Weissach, Sounce has already proven its value in day-to-day operations over the last two years

LUDWIGSBURG, Germany and HANNOVER, Germany, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a technology and business partner, MHP not only guides its clients through the industry's transformation, the management and IT consultancy itself is also constantly developing. In keeping with its role as a full-service provider for digital transformation, MHP is launching its Software-as-a-service solutions (SaaS solutions) with immediate effect, together with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the technology partner and Volkswagen as the industrial partner. At MHP, the largest subsidiary of Porsche AG, these services are bundled under the "Industrial Cloud Solutions" (ICS) cluster. The products "Sounce", "FleetExecuter" and "paint_it" will now expand MHP's business field.

MHP joins the software-based market of the future

Michael Appel, partner at MHP puts it this way: "As part of Industrial Cloud Solutions, we can now supply ready-made digital products that are already OEM-tested, so this will enable us to accompany our customers on their way to developing the production of the future. With ICS, we are combining the expertise of MHP, Porsche and the Volkswagen Group and creating cloud-based Industry 4.0 solutions on the AWS platform."

There are currently ten teams totalling over 90 developers working in parallel on building software products.

Sounce raises the potential for efficiency and cost cutting

Sounce is an AI-based noise recognition system. The parts or components to be tested are made to vibrate, which then generates a characteristic (noise) pattern. If this deviates from the AI's reference pattern, the system detects a defect and draws attention to it. A noise detection accuracy of over 96 percent means that savings of ten percent can be achieved compared to a conventional inspection process.

AI-based quality control for automotive painting with the "paint_it Monitoring System "

The AI-based "paint_it" system offers a hardware-independent solution for determining previously defined quality criteria in an automotive paint shop's quality assurance system. Among other things, the system can be used to determine information on coating thickness and the paint's surface quality (orange peel) automatically.

FleetExecuter controls AGVs from all manufacturers

The cloud-based fleet management solution FleetExecuter receives data from the Automated Guided Vehicles and other devices on the shop floor, as well as from downstream systems. It schedules shipments and deliveries on this basis and assigns the transport orders to the AGVs. The software supports the VDA 5050 communication interface.

Porsche subsidiary MHP will be presenting its new business area and the first three products at the Hannover Fair #HM23 from 17 to 21 April in Hanover for the very first time. The management and IT consultancy MHP will be represented as a Platinum Partner of AWS in hall 15, stand D74.

