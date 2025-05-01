MHP deputy CEO to co-chair Ukrainian side of the Joint Business Cooperation Council between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia

KYIV, Ukraine, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, 2025 the latest meeting of the Ukrainian side of the Joint Business Cooperation Council between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia took place. The council, established under the guidance of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, elected Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy CEO for Sustainable Development at MHP & Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation, Chair of the Ukrainian side.

Yuriy Melnyk is an Honored Worker of Agriculture of Ukraine, a Doctor of Agricultural Sciences, a Senior Research Fellow, and an Academician of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine. He has served as Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, Advisor to the Prime Minister (2005), Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine (2005–2006), and Minister of Agrarian Policy (2006–2010). A distinguished public figure, he has been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine — the highest national honor granted for outstanding service to the country.

This initiative is an important step in deepening bilateral political and economic cooperation between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Council aims to foster business cooperation, attract investments, and expand trade opportunities and will act as a business platform for regular business forums, B2B meetings, and trade exhibitions. It will focus on key growth areas and support joint investment projects in agriculture, food processing, IT, energy, and infrastructure. Special attention will be given to supporting Ukrainian exporters access the Saudi market and the Council will also seek to facilitate systematic exchanges of analytics, market trends, and updates on the business environments of both countries.

The creation of the Council marks a significant new stage in strengthening economic ties between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

During these economically turbulent times it is essential that Ukraine's economic presence in Saudi Arabia continues to grow — a shared task for Ukrainian companies, industry associations, and government institutions. This is the perfect time with Saudi businesses showing growing interest in cooperation with Ukraine, especially in the agricultural, infrastructure, and innovation sectors.

Additional impetus for strengthening business ties came from the recent meeting between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. During the talks, both sides reaffirmed the importance of promptly resuming the work of the Joint Business Cooperation Council.

The MHP, an international food and agri company with a strong global presence, has extensive experience working with Saudi partners.

MHP Saudi Arabia Trading Company was established in 2021 and currently employs over 60 people, with offices located in Jeddah and Riyadh. In 2023, the company sold nearly 80,000 tonnes of products.

In addition, MHP has a growing partnership with the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), which in 2024 acquired a 12.6% stake in MHP's publicly traded shares.

MHP's successful experience in Saudi Arabia highlights the significant potential for expanding bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries. The company is eager to share its expertise and experience of operating in the Saudi market to other Ukrainian companies.

The Council will also help MHP's efforts to promote a better understanding of Ukraine among Saudi partners – particularly regarding business practices, investment opportunities, and the regulatory environment – whilst building on existing partnerships in agriculture, technology, and innovation between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

"It is a great honor for us to join the business dialogue that is growing between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia. As a leading poultry producer in Europe and globally, MHP is ready to share its expertise and experience. We are currently supplying 20% of all poultry imports to Saudi Arabia and know this market well and understand its specifics, given we have been successfully operating there for several years. We firmly believe that strengthening economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia opens significant opportunities for Ukrainian businesses across the entire Middle East region. MHP is determined to continue actively contributing to expanding trade and economic ties and attracting investment for Ukraine," said Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy CEO for Sustainable Development at MHP & Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation, Chair of the Ukrainian side.

MHP's involvement in this initiative is a logical continuation of the company's international growth strategy and its commitment to strengthening economic cooperation between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia. The company seeks to leverage its expertise to build long-term business partnerships between the two countries.

About MHP

MHP is a publicly listed (London Stock Exchange) international food and agri company, producing high-quality healthy food products that enhance consumers' lives. The company operates in agriculture, food production, and retail, with manufacturing facilities in Ukraine and South-Eastern Europe, as well as subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other EU countries.

MHP employs over 36,000 people in Ukraine and abroad and is ranked among the top 10 employers in Ukraine, according to Forbes Ukraine. The company exports its products to more than 80 countries worldwide and manages a land bank of 360,000 hectares across 12 regions in Ukraine.

During the full-scale war, MHP sees its mission as supporting the economy and food security of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector and is also one of the top 5 largest investors in the country.

As a culinary company, MHP develops over 15 product brands, including Qualiko, Sultanah, Аssilah, Nasha Ryaba, Apetytna, Lehko!, Bashchynskyi, Skott Smeat, RyabChick, and others.

To ensure that Ukrainians always have access to high-quality and delicious food, the company, together with its partners, develops several retail chains: MeatMarket stores, Fresh Food, Nasha Ryaba and Döner Market restaurants, which offer tasty and safe fast food.

MHP in Ukraine, in collaboration with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation MHP — GROMADI, is actively engaged in community development, making communities more desirable places to live, while also supporting those in greatest need.

MHP in Ukraine is fostering the MHP Standing Together program, which provides personalized assistance and comprehensive support to military personnel, veterans, their families, and those awaiting the return of their loved ones from the frontlines.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.