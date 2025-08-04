MHP has successfully closed the transaction to acquire over 92% stake in Grupo UVESA

KYIV, Ukraine, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MHP, a leading international food and agri company, has officially closed the transaction to acquire over 92% of the share capital of Grupo UVESA, one of Spain's major vertically integrated producers in poultry and pork.

The closing of the transaction became possible following the completion of the accession period to the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), signed in March 2025, and after obtaining all required regulatory approvals. In particular, MHP received clearances from the antitrust authorities of Ukraine, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Montenegro, and Kosovo, as well as merger control and foreign subsidies approval from the European Commission.

Following this, the transaction was officially completed. The company became the owner of over 92% of UVESA's shares, having settled with all sellers. MHP now controls the company's core processes and operational activities.

Dr. John Rich, Executive Chairman of the MHP Board of Directors, said:

"With the deal now finalized, we are moving into the integration phase. Our goal is to build on UVESA's strengths, focusing on operational excellence and sustainable development. We are also deeply committed to investing in our team by creating an environment where talent can thrive and innovation becomes part of everyday work. Backed by MHP's international experience and expertise, we are confident in our ability to unlock new opportunities and drive long-term value."

The integration process will prioritize operational alignment, knowledge exchange, and targeted investments in efficiency and product innovation. Together, the companies will also explore opportunities to strengthen export capabilities and expand their footprint across European and Middle Eastern markets.

Antonio Sánchez, President of UVESA, added:

"The partnership with MHP marks a new and significant chapter for UVESA, which will be able to boost its growth thanks to MHP's extensive experience in operational innovation, and continue to consolidate its excellence with the sustainable production of high-quality food and ensure total food security."

The transaction was settled in cash at closing, in accordance with the terms of the SPA – a fixed purchase price of EUR 225 per share and a contingent consideration of up to EUR 21.43 per share, backed by a first-demand bank guarantee.

About MHP

MHP is an international food and agri company, which produces high-quality healthy food products that enhance its consumers' lives. It has production facilities in Ukraine and throughout South-Eastern Europe, and is a specialist in the application and deployment of the latest food and agri-technologies across its operations. MHP's shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Employing over 36,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, MHP is ranked among Ukraine's top 20 employers, according to Forbes Ukraine.

MHP exports its products to over 70 countries worldwide. The company's land bank totals 360,000 hectares across 12 regions of Ukraine. MHP is the largest single taxpayer across Ukraine's agricultural sector and was recognised by Forbes Ukraine and NV as one of the country's top investors in 2024.

MHP is the leading poultry producer in Europe and ranks among the top 10 poultry producers worldwide, according to the WattPoultry ranking. The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with its partners, operates several chains, including the MeatMarket stores and Döner Market outlets.

Together with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation MHP-Hromadi, the company supports Ukrainians, fosters community development, and preserves Ukrainian culture. To provide personalised assistance and comprehensive support to members of the armed forces, veterans, and their families, MHP has designed and implemented the MHP Standing Together programme.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.

About Grupo UVESA

Grupo UVESA stands as a prominent leader in Spain's food industry, with over 60 years of dedication to excellence in the poultry, and feed sectors. The company's vertically integrated model ensures meticulous oversight across all production stages, reinforcing its commitment to quality and food safety.

Poultry business:

As one of Spain's foremost chicken producers, UVESA operates state-of-the-art facilities equipped with advanced automation and stringent process controls. This has earned the company international certifications in quality and food safety.

Pork Sector:

Pork production and genetics, serving as a major supplier to the country's leading meat companies.

Feed area:

The company's feed manufacturing centers utilize cutting-edge technologies to produce nutrient-rich feed, ensuring the healthy and balanced growth of livestock.

Throughout its history, UVESA has experienced significant growth, driven by the dedication of its workforce and the trust of its stakeholders. The company remains committed to innovation and excellence, solidifying its position as a trusted name in the agri-food sector.

About Perutnina Ptuj

Perutnina Ptuj, headquartered in Ptuj, Slovenia, is a poultry producer and food company with a rich tradition dating back to 1905. It is an international group of 16 companies with more than 5,200 employees in 7 countries, operating 15 production plants and 3 trading companies. Perutnina Ptuj is a wholly owned subsidiary of the MHP Group.