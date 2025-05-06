Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market worth US$0.8 billion by 2030 9.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, valued at US$0.4 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.8%, reaching US$0.5 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$0.8 billion by 2030. The growth of the sleep apnea oral appliances market is primarily driven by an increasing number of patients with undiagnosed sleep apnea and a better understanding of the consequences of untreated sleep apnea. Additionally, rising awareness of sleep apnea products introduced by major players in the market is expected to impact market growth significantly.

By Based on product, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is divided into mandibular advancement devices, tongue-retaining devices, and daytime-nighttime appliances. The mandibular advancement devices segment dominated the market during the forecast period. These devices have gained widespread acceptance due to their ease of use and clinical efficacy. They are designed to reposition the lower jaw, which helps keep the upper airway clear for breathing and reduces episodes of obstructive sleep apnea. Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs) are specifically used for patients with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea. As awareness of sleep apnea and its management increases, there is a growing demand for non-invasive and comfortable devices that patients can use for extended periods.

By end user, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into home care settings/individuals, hospitals, and dental clinics. In 2024, the home care settings/individuals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The primary reason for the popularity of oral appliances is their worldwide availability. These appliances are user-friendly and comfortable, requiring no special care after being fitted by a physician; thus, making them ideal for home care settings. Additionally, growing awareness about sleep apnea and its management has led to increased acceptance of these appliances among the public.

By geography, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest market share. The large share of this region can be attributed to increasing obesity and lifestyle diseases in North America, advancements in the healthcare sector, and the development of innovative products manufactured by the companies in the region.

The prominent players in the sleep apnea oral appliances market include dSomnoMed (Australia), Resmed (US), ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US), DynaFlex (US), Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (US), OpenAirway (Canada), Panthera Dental (Canada), Airway Management (US), Apnea Sciences (US), OravanOSA (US), Myerson LLC (US), and Braebon Medical Corporation (Canada), among others.

SomnoMed (Australia)

In 2024, SomnoMed ranked among the leading sleep apnea oral appliances market companies. The company has a strong distribution network in Europe and North America and is actively working on expanding its geographic presence along with its product portfolio. In recent years, SomnoMed has expanded its product portfolio to include innovative solutions. The firm's product launches are manufactured using ISO 13485 quality standards and FDA clearance.

ResMed (US)

ResMed focuses on delivering innovative product launches and substantial investments in R&D capabilities. The company consistently provides advanced technology-driven solutions to manage sleep apnea. ResMed is focused on expanding and increasing its geographical presence. For instance, the firm expanded its presence by inauguring ResMed's manufacturing center in Singapore. This development is expected to expand the company's presence in emerging markets of the Asia Pacific region, thus solidifying its position in the sleep apnea oral appliances market.

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US)

In 2024, ProSomnus held a significant share of the sleep apnea oral appliances market due to its commitment to innovation, design, manufacturing, and commercialization. The company provides non-invasive, comfortable, and convenient devices for managing sleep apnea. ProSomnus's highly automated and scalable manufacturing process sets it apart in the market, which ensures exceptional precision. Additionally, the company's continuous investment in research and strategic partnerships strengthens its position in the industry. ProSomnus focuses on advanced digital workflows and custom-fit solutions for patients.

