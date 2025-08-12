Mice Model Market worth US$2.74 billion in 2030 with 10.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mice Model Market, valued at US$1.53 billion in 2024 stood at US$1.70 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 10.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$2.74 billion by the end of the period. The growth of this market is driven by several factors, such as rising adoption of mice models in preclinical studies due to genetic & physiological versatility; the increasing demand for mouse clinical trials; the rising demand for personalized medicine in oncology; and advancements in genetic engineering. The utilization of CRISPR in biomedical research and rising demand for disease-specific models are also expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

By model type, the market is categorized by model type into inbred mice, genetically engineered mice, hybrid/congenic mice, and outbred mice. In 2024, the inbred mice segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Inbred mice are developed through at least 20 generations of sibling or parent–offspring matings, producing genetically identical strains known as isogenic mice. Their uniform genetic background supports reproducible results across studies and laboratories. These models are used in research areas including pharmacology, carcinogenesis, monoclonal antibody production, tissue grafts, and cardiovascular studies. In behavioral research, inbred mice help isolate genetic influences on traits like memory, anxiety, and social interaction. In oncology, they support investigations into tumor development and therapy response. Their genetic consistency makes them suitable for validating new therapeutic agents, diagnostics, and vaccines.

By technology, the mice model market is segmented by technology into CRISPR/Cas9, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies. In 2024, the CRISPR/Cas9 segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This domination of the CRISPR/Cas9 segment can be attributed to its efficient and precise genome editing application. CRISPR/Cas9 systems use short guide RNAs and the Cas9 endonuclease to induce targeted DNA cleavage, enabling gene knockouts, base editing, and transgenesis. This method allows direct gene editing at the single-cell embryo stage, bypassing traditional breeding cycles and reducing timelines for generating modified strains. CRISPR also supports multiplexed editing, allowing simultaneous modification of multiple genes, which streamlines high-throughput in vivo genetic screening. For instance, a study published in Nature in October 2024 demonstrated both in vitro and in vivo CRISPR-Cas9 screening in aged Cas9-expressing mice, identifying over 300 gene knockouts and validating 24 targets for enhanced neurogenesis. Integrating CRISPR systems in transgenic model development and functional genomics has driven adoption among research institutions and pharmaceutical developers, establishing the technology's leading market position.

By geography, in 2024, North America accounted for the largest market share of the mice model market, driven by established infrastructure for biomedical research, consistent regulatory oversight, and significant market participants. The US is the primary revenue contributor due to the concentration of contract research organizations, academic research centers, and biotechnology firms. Companies such as Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), and Inotiv (US) operate large-scale breeding and research facilities across the region, offering comprehensive services that include genetically engineered model development and preclinical testing.

Some of the leading players in the market include Charles River Laboratories (US), Inotiv (US), THE JACKSON LABORATORY (US), JSR Corporation (Japan), Biocytogen (China), Trans Genic Inc. (Japan) Harbour BioMed (China), genOway (France), GemPharmatech (China), Cyagen (US), Ozgene Pty Ltd (Australia), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), TransCure bioServices (France), Vivo Bio Tech Ltd (India), ingenious targeting laboratory (US), Janvier Labs (France), Champions Oncology, Inc (US), and Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

Charles River Laboratories (US):

Charles River Laboratories is a key player in the mice models market, offering over 150 specialized strains, including immunodeficient, humanized, and genetically engineered models. Its integrated services—from model procurement and colony management to study design—cater to pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academic, and government clients. The company's extensive global production network, with AAALAC-accredited facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, ensures fast delivery and high-quality standards. Recent expansions, such as the CRADL vivarium in Somerville (2024) and the advanced imaging-equipped Kuopio facility (2025), further strengthen its in vivo capabilities. Strategic initiatives like licensing the NCG Mouse line from GemPharmaTech and the USD 200 million Alternative Methods Advancement Project (AMAP) highlight its commitment to innovation and regulatory alignment, especially with the FDA's 2025 push for non-animal testing.

THE JACKSON LABORATORY (US)

The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) is a prominent nonprofit biomedical research institution recognized for its deep expertise in developing transgenic and targeted mutant mouse models. Its extensive portfolio is supported by strong intellectual property and advanced genetic engineering technologies, making it a key contributor to preclinical drug research. In December 2023, JAX was granted a US patent for a novel method to assess immunomodulatory drug toxicity, underscoring its translational science innovation. Strategic collaborations with organizations like Charles River Laboratories (US), Ozgene Pty Ltd (Australia), and Unravel Biosciences, Inc. (US) have expanded its global distribution and research impact. JAX continues to reinvest significantly in R&D, reflecting its long-term commitment to advancing biomedical science.

Inotiv (US)

Inotiv is a key player in the mice models market, known for its broad portfolio of research strains, including genetically engineered, immunodeficient, and standard inbred models. Strategic acquisitions such as Histion, Orient BioResource Center, Integrated Laboratory Systems, and Robinson Services have significantly expanded its capabilities across surgical models, rodent supply, toxicology services, and rabbit breeding. Inotiv operates multiple production sites across North America and Europe, with barrier rooms and isolator suites to ensure rapid and high-quality model delivery. The company's advanced facilities, including the expanded lab center in Rockville, MD, support cutting-edge breeding and colony management.

