Laser Optics Market worth $19.23 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The laser optics market is projected to reach USD 19.23 billion by 2030 from USD 10.97 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. One of the key drivers of the laser optics market is the growing demand for high-precision manufacturing in industries such as electronics, automotive, and aerospace. The rise of laser-based technologies in medical devices, communication systems, and defense applications further boosts market growth. Increasing adoption of automation and smart manufacturing is also accelerating the use of advanced laser optics. Additionally, continuous innovation in laser sources and optical coatings enhances performance, expanding the range of applications.

Laser Optics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 10.97 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 19.23 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By components, application, end user industry, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Regulatory hurdles and safety compliance Key Market Opportunities Growth in optical communication and data transmission Key Market Drivers Increase in demand for high precision industrial manufacturing

Laser mirrors capture significant market growth throughout the forecast period

The laser mirrors segment is expected to have significant market growth during the forecast period due to its important role in the high-color optical system and increasing demand in different industries. Laser mirrors are important components used to reflect and direct laser rays without compromising on quality. With the rapid growth of applications in fields like telecommunications, healthcare, defense, and manufacturing, the demand for laser mirrors is rising significantly. Especially the increasing use of lasers in medical procedures, material treatment, and advanced research drives the demand for mirrors that provide high reflection, thermal stability, and durability. In addition, progress in laser technology, such as fiber lasers and ultrafast lasers, requires highly specific optical components, which further promote the growth in the market. The increasing popularity of laser-based systems in new technologies, including lidar for autonomous vehicles and precise metrology, also supports the market expansion of lasers. In addition, the ongoing R&D investments in coating materials and production techniques are expected to increase the performance and strength of the product, making the laser mirrors more accessible to a wide range of final users.

Laser processing is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

Laser processing is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period due to its versatility, accuracy, and increasing adoption in large industries such as the automotive industry, electronics, aerospace, and health care. This technique provides better accuracy and minimal material waste for high-speed, contact-free operations such as cutting, welding, drilling, engraving, and surface treatment than traditional methods. As manufacturers quickly move toward automation and smart production practices, laser treatment becomes an important tool for efficiency and productivity. In addition, the increase in electric vehicles, small electronic components, and adapted medical equipment increases the need for accurate and reliable processing technologies, and further demand for the market. Development of advanced laser systems, such as fiber lasers and ultra-short pulses, has expanded the range of materials and applications that can be treated effectively. In addition, innovation in laser control software and integration with robotics and AIS laser treatment make it more flexible and cost-effective. With increasing emphasis on stability and energy-ability production, these benefits are expected to strengthen the most important state of laser treatment in the industrial laser market during the forecast period.

The US is pegged to be the largest market for laser optics in the North American region

The US is estimated to account for the largest market share in the laser optics industry during the forecast period due to its strong industrial base, technical management, and high investment levels in research and development. The country is home to many major players in laser production, optics, and advanced materials, which promote innovation and accelerate laser technologies in various areas. US industries such as aviation, the automotive industry, electronics, and health services are more dependent on laser-based procedures for applications such as cutting, welding, and engraving. In addition, the increasing demand for accurate production and smart factory solutions continues the integration of the laser system. The US government's support for advanced production initiatives and defense-related laser technologies contribute significantly to market development. In addition, the presence of top research institutes and universities improves the development and commercialization of the next-generation laser technologies. As companies prefer rapid automation, productivity, and energy efficiency, the US market benefits from early adoption trends and a strong ecosystem of final users and solution providers. These causes gather the US together to lead the global laser optics market during the forecast period.

Major vendors in the laser optics companies include Coherent Corp. (US), TRUMPF (Germany), Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd (China), IPG Photonics Corporation (US), JENOPTIK AG (Germany), Edmund Optics Inc. (US), Laser Components (Germany), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Shanghai Optics (US), and Lumentum Operations LLC (US).

