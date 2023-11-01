Seef Properties Appoints Yardi to Enhance its Digital Operations and Customer Experience

Real estate development company will utilise a single cloud-based solution to manage its diverse portfolio

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, partners with Yardi® to implement its Yardi Voyager® solution for enhancing customer experience, automating processes and operational efficiencies.

Seef Properties will manage its real estate portfolio across the Kingdom of Bahrain with Yardi's real estate cloud platform, a comprehensive and unified front and back-office solution for achieving end-to-end efficiencies, cost savings and competitive advantages.

"Yardi's comprehensive platform offers us a seamless solution that will effectively optimise our real estate operations," said Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties. "We are certain that this partnership will help to elevate our operational efficiencies, refine financial processes, and further strengthen our reputation as a top-tier developer and manager in the local landscape."

"We're delighted to welcome Seef Properties as one of our newest clients in the Kingdom of Bahrain," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi®. "Yardi's cloud-based solutions will help Seef Properties remove the need for separate software solutions, unify accounting data and improve insights into its portfolio performance."

"We thank Seef Properties for their trust and are excited to embark on this long-term partnership with Seef Properties. We look forward to helping them enhance their digital operations with Yardi's unified technology," said Said Haider, senior director of Middle East sales for Yardi.

About Seef Properties

Seef Properties, a leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, was established in 1999 by the Government of Bahrain as a publicly listed company with an aim to manage Seef Mall and other government properties. Today, Seef Properties manages a vast portfolio of assets across the Kingdom. For more information, visit seef.com.bh.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.



