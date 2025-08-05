BHIRAJ BURI GROUP Selects Yardi Platform to Unify Operations Across Real Estate Portfolio

Bangkok-based property company to leverage cloud technology for improved efficiency and scalability

BANGKOK, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BHIRAJ BURI GROUP, a leading property developer and asset management company in Thailand, has selected Yardi® to modernise and streamline operations across its diverse portfolio of Grade-A office buildings, coworking and serviced office spaces, exhibition and convention venues, and lifestyle retail properties throughout Thailand.

Bangkok-based property company, BHIRAJ BURI GROUP, to leverage Yardi cloud technology for improved efficiency and scalability

With Yardi's cloud-based real estate platform, BHIRAJ BURI GROUP will streamline operations, automate processes, and have better visibility into projects with real-time data. The integrated solution will modernise leasing and finance processes, enhance reporting, and support smarter, data-driven decisions. These improvements will deliver a faster and more responsive experience for tenants and stakeholders, while supporting long-term growth with scalable, future-ready technology.

"Partnering with Yardi is a major step forward in our commitment to innovation," said Pitiphatr Buri, CEO of BHIRAJ BURI GROUP. "We were looking for a platform that could provide full visibility across our operations while supporting long-term growth. Yardi's integrated, scalable technology gives us the tools we need to stay ahead in a competitive market."

"BHIRAJ BURI GROUP's adoption of Yardi's real estate technology will unlock new levels of efficiency and insight into its portfolio," said Bernie Devine, senior director for Yardi. "We look forward to supporting their digital transformation journey and helping to streamline operations and provide the flexibility to scale and adapt as the market evolves."

See how Yardi can help your digital transformation with a cloud-based platform.



About BHIRAJ BURI GROUP

BHIRAJ BURI GROUP (BBG) is a leading Thai asset development and management company with over 40 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector. With more than 790,000 sqm of gross floor area across Bangkok's strategic locations, BBG is dedicated to transforming spaces into places through its Work–Live–Play–F&B business principle. Work: A diverse portfolio of thoughtfully designed workplaces and venues created to enhance well-being, productivity and long-term value. Live & Play: Inclusive, lifestyle-driven places that promote wellness, creativity and community for all ages. F&B: Curated food and beverage experiences across BBG developments that encourage connection, relaxation and a strong sense of community. BBG remains committed to delivering high-quality commercial developments and integrated solutions that generate long-term value for all stakeholders, while enhancing the urban experience through inclusiveness and sustainability. Learn more at bhirajburi.co.th.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.asia.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742866/Yardi_BHIRAJBURI_Group.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5442149/Yardi_Logo.jpg