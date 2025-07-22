Yardi and SAY Unveil New White Paper Highlighting AI Adoption Gap

New white paper reveals significant gap between individual and organisational AI adoption in the rental living sector

LONDON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi®, in partnership with SAY Property Consultants, today released a new white paper highlighting a significant gap between the widespread use of AI tools by individual professionals and the slower, more cautious adoption of AI solutions at the organisational level within the real estate and rental living sector.

From predictive maintenance to smarter resident experiences, our latest white paper, created in collaboration with SAY Property Consultants and The ARL, reveals where real value is being unlocked.

Drawing on survey responses from real estate professionals and C-suite leaders, the white paper shows that AI is widely seen as a key driver of future success. Respondents pointed to AI's potential to transform data-driven decision-making, property management, and customer experience. For instance, 96% believe AI can improve daily task efficiency, and 91% say it will enhance data analytics.

The research shows that while many individuals are actively experimenting with AI, with 65% of professionals using tools such as ChatGPT in their daily workflows, businesses have been slower to implement AI on a formal, strategic basis. This disparity highlights a broader challenge facing the industry – the need for high-quality, accessible data and robust infrastructure to support effective AI deployment across organisations.

The report identifies three key areas where AI is expected to deliver the greatest value: data-driven decision-making, customer experience, and property management. Respondents highlighted AI's potential to automate time-consuming administrative tasks, improve operational efficiency, and provide real-time insights that can transform portfolio management. Without reliable data and the right skills in place, companies risk falling behind in an increasingly competitive market.

Yardi and SAY's findings underscore that AI is poised to be a transformative force in real estate, but bridging the gap between individual use and organisational implementation is critical.

"AI is no longer a nice-to-have, it's a strategic necessity," said Justin Harley, senior director for Yardi. "Our research with SAY shows that companies must invest in data quality and staff training to fully leverage AI's benefits. This is not just about technology, it's about building a foundation for smarter, faster, and more responsive business operations."

Debra Yudolph, Founder and CEO of SAY, comments: "Our research shows there is a real appetite for AI at the individual level, with many professionals embracing tools like ChatGPT to streamline their daily work. However, for the sector to realise AI's full potential, that enthusiasm needs to be matched by strategic investment at an organisational level. The opportunity is huge but so is the risk of falling behind."

