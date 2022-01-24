Risen Energy garners two awards at the 6th Heterojunction International Forum

NINGBO, China, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Heterojunction Leading Mass Production and Supply Chain Supporting Cooperation International Forum came to a successful close in Wuxi, a city in the center of the Yangtze River Delta in eastern China. Risen Energy, a global leader in high-power module technology, was invited to participate in the event and won two awards, including 2021 Pioneer in the Heterojunction Cell Industry and 2021 Best Supplier of Heterojunction Cell Modules, for its high-efficiency N-type cell technology and integration capabilities.

The annual awards for the heterojunction cell industry aim to recognize industry leaders for their important contributions to innovation in technology, best management practices, and capabilities at mass production. On December 16, 2021, Risen Energy announced that its high-efficiency heterojunction series had been certified by TUV SÜD as capable of delivering a maximum power of 721.016W and a module efficiency of 23.65%. This is the third time within a year that the company has set a new world record in the heterojunction sector. Risen Energy, one of the first PV manufacturers to explore opportunities in the realm of N-type heterojunction technology, has taken the lead in facilitating technological transformation, while setting a new benchmark with its competitive N-type technology. The Pioneer Award recognizes the company's capabilities at innovation.

Additionally, Risen Energy works closely with both upstream and downstream providers to build a heterojunction product ecosystem, with the goal of ensuring the large-scale supply of heterojunction cell modules through a significant reduction in production costs while boosting market sentiment. As of the end of the third quarter of 2021, the firm had shipped more than 93MW of heterojunction modules, consolidating its leadership position in the industry. As part of its globalization roadmap, Risen Energy launched a pilot production line with an annual capacity of 500MW at its Jintan facility in Changzhou, a city in Jiangsu Province. To date, output from the production line has been sold to overseas markets, as well as to Chinese industrial and commercial distributed markets.

In 2022, Risen Energy plans to strengthen its research and development efforts in a move to address the growing demand for alternative energy in and outside China, as well as to assist in the pledge to reach peak CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 (also known as the 30·60 goal) by facilitating the environmentally-friendly production of heterojunction cells and modules as well as advancements in affordable technologies, alongside the development of more effective and profitable solutions.

SOURCE Risen Energy Co., Ltd