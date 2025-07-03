World-Leading Breakthrough! Risen Energy's HJT Modules Hit Average 740Wp Mass Production with Record 26.61% Cell Efficiency

Risen Energy Co., Ltd

03 Jul, 2025

NINGBO, China, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A milestone in global heterojunction (HJT) photovoltaic technology! Risen Energy Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 300118) today announced its self-developed Hyper-ion HJT modules have achieved a groundbreaking 740Wp average mass-production power, setting a new industry efficiency benchmark. With certified cell conversion efficiency of 26.61%, this innovation demonstrates immediate R&D-to-production integration. This breakthrough cements Risen Energy's leadership in high-efficiency PV industrialization.

Fig.1 Hyper-ion Module I-V Curve (STC Conditions)

Core Innovations: Patent-Protected Tech & Cost-Performance Revolution
Leveraging National Key Research and Developement Program, Risen Energy's proprietary technologies deliver structural optimization and drastic cost reduction while maintaining peak efficiency:

  1. Metallization Upgrade: Silver consumption slashed to 5mg/W (↓37.5% vs. TOPCon), driving non-silicon cost reduction via stencil printing.
  2. Low CTM Loss Encapsulation: Module CTM (Cell-To-Module) loss minimized to 1.8% with cell breakage-rates under 0.03%, enabling high-yield manufacturing.

Dual Advantages: High Energy Yield & Ultra-Low Carbon
The 740W Hyper-ion module's -0.24%/°C temperature coefficient and 90% bifaciality delivered 4.09% higher power output than TOPCon at SGS Saudi Arabia's test site. Peak monthly gains hit 6.04% in August, proving its "higher heat, higher yield" reliability. Per 100MW project, this translates to:

  • +3 million kWh annual power generation
  • 2,880 tons CO₂ reduction
  • Carbon footprint as low as 376.5kg eq CO₂/kWc

Global Market Momentum
As the prime solution for utility-scale, commercial/industrial, and high-temperature projects, Risen Hyper-ion Pro series HJT modules dominate:

  • 9GW+ 2025 HJT-specific tenders in China (led by state-owned giants like China Green Dev./CGN etc.)
  • Expansion to 50+ countries across Middle East/Southeast Asia
  • 6%+ verified energy gain in Saudi/UAE high-irradiation regions, slashing LCOE.

Vision from Leadership
Dr. Yang Pochuan, Dean of Risen Global PV Research Institute:

"We're targeting >27% cell efficiency and 790W+ monocrystalline modules within 3 years. Our perovskite tandem tech will enable 850Wp+ mass production by 2028, advancing the world's net-zero transition with 'China Solutions'.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723508/image_810906_25939265.jpg

