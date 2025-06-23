Risen Energy Highlights Advancements in Green Manufacturing, Sustainable Development and Corporate Responsibility in 2024 ESG Report

NINGBO, China, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 300118), a globally leading renewable energy company, recently released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, themed "Powering a Better World with Clean Energy." The report highlights the company's progress across areas including green manufacturing, sustainable development, and corporate responsibility, including saving 22,065.05 tons of standard coal equivalent (TCE) through renewable energy usage.

As the climate crisis continues to dominate the news cycle —driven by extreme weather, pollution, and biodiversity loss—Risen Energy is dedicated to demonstrating its commitment to a sustainable future. By integrating ESG principles into every aspect of operations, the company is advancing clean energy solutions while addressing pressing global environmental and social challenges.

Certified for Responsibility

Risen Energy operates 12 sites certified under ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety, ISO 14001 for environmental management, and ISO 9001 for quality management. These certifications reflect the company's commitment to best-in-class operational practices and worker well-being.

The company also holds 878 valid patents and has developed a fully circular green manufacturing ecosystem. This system spans product design, raw material sourcing, logistics, production, usage, and end-of-life management. All materials comply with the EU RoHS Directive, and 100% of packaging materials are recyclable.

Driving Change Across the Value Chain

Risen Energy requires all core suppliers to sign 12 ESG-related commitments, including a Supplier Code of Conduct. In 2024, the company conducted 124 ESG due diligence investigations across its supplier network, enhancing transparency and accountability throughout the value chain.

The company's use of renewable energy in operations has effectively saved the equivalent of 22,065.05 tons of standard coal, contributing meaningfully to emissions reductions.

Empowering Communities

In cybersecurity, all major information systems of the company are certified under China's Level II Information Security Protection framework, ensuring robust data protection protocols. Women now comprise 33.19% of the workforce, reflecting the company's efforts to promote gender inclusivity.

Recognition and Leadership

Additionally, Risen Energy was recently recognized as a best-practice case in the sustainable development of Chinese listed companies and received a score of 65 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The company was also featured in the 2025 edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China) and received a Silver Medal from EcoVadis for its 2024 ESG performance.

"At a critical juncture for global energy transition, Risen Energy embeds sustainability into its DNA," said Lin Haifeng, Chairman of Risen Energy. "Guided by our 'RISEN' strategy—Responsible, Inclusive, Sustainable, Empowering, Navigating—we are merging solar innovation with ecological responsibility. Through capacity upgrades and cutting-edge products like the Hyper-ion Pro module and integrated solar-storage solutions, we are accelerating the industry's digital and green transformation."

Looking Ahead

Risen Energy plans to deepen its presence in smart industrial parks and low-carbon urban initiatives, while expanding its digital ecosystem across the entire value chain. The company will continue to prioritize human-centered development and foster a culture where employees and the company grow together.

Risen Energy is committed to illuminating a greener future with solar technology and invites global partners to join in shaping a sustainable world.

To download the full ESG report, please visit: https://en.risen.com/uploads/20250618/2024%20Risen%20ESG%20Report.pdf