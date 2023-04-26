Relativity recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards winner for Security Software Innovator

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced it won the Security Software Innovator award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2023. The company's achievements have helped it rise to the top of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology.

Award winners demonstrated excellence across security, identity, management, compliance and privacy during the past 12 months.

"We're thrilled that Microsoft once again recognized Relativity for our trailblazing work in security," Marcin Święty, Chief Security Officer, Relativity said. "Collaborating with Microsoft gives our Calder7 security team the cutting-edge tools and technologies needed to develop innovative security solutions for our company and customers that keep the most important data in the world secure. We look forward to continued opportunities to create a more secure world as we evolve our work with Microsoft."

At the Microsoft Security Excellence 2023 Awards on April 24, 2023, Microsoft announced award winners in 11 categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the fourth-year awards were given. Relativity won the Security Software Innovator award.

"It is my privilege to acknowledge this year's Microsoft Security Excellence awards recipients, who continually inspire us with their commitment to building a safer world for all," Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security said. "Their solutions, services, innovative spirit, and customer focus are integral to this goal. Security is a team sport, and we are proud to partner with our MISA community. My warmest congratulations to all the awardees."

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. In conjunction with Microsoft Stakeholders, MISA members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, giving them a chance to recognize the efforts of their peers and their commitment to making the world a more secure place.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/445801/Relativity_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Relativity