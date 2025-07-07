Relativity Scales Generative AI Availability Across Asia

RelativityOne users in five more countries will be empowered with enhanced document review and privilege identification capabilities

CHICAGO, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced that two of its generative AI solutions, Relativity aiR for Review and Relativity aiR for Privilege, will now be made available to all RelativityOne instances located in Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. Expanding on its previous availability, legal, investigation, and compliance teams in Asia will be equipped with the generative-AI powered document review solution and privilege review solution to help navigate the full spectrum of legal data challenges while reaping the benefits of better infrastructure and privacy.

"Asia's diverse legal landscape presents unique and evolving challenges, and legal teams across the region need technology that can keep pace," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "Whether it be for litigation, regulatory responses, or internal investigations, Relativity aiR products provide the necessary features to manage large volumes of data more effectively. As adoption grows across the globe, and real-world use cases continue to demonstrate impact, Relativity's customers and partners can feel confident in the power and practicality of AI in their workflows."

Enhancing the capabilities of legal teams across Asia with intelligent tools

Customers and partners in five additional countries will now be able to leverage aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege to deliver exceptional efficiency and accuracy in document and privilege review. This regional expansion underscores Relativity's commitment to providing innovative solutions that align with the evolving needs of legal professionals in Asia and across the globe.

"Customers in Asia are facing a perfect storm — small teams, complex and diverse data sources, multilingual review, and constant pressure from clients to cut costs," said Stuart Hall, Principal at Control Risks. "The launch of Relativity aiR in Asia couldn't be more timely, offering Control Risks' customers a real opportunity to simplify and streamline cross-border investigations and disputes with smarter tools and workflows."

The introduction of Relativity aiR products in Asia is bolstered by the region's growing demand for secure, scalable legal technology. Built within RelativityOne, these AI tools allow firms to harness the power of automation without compromising security or performance. By operating in a cloud-native environment, legal and compliance teams can eliminate the burden of managing physical infrastructure, standardize workflows across jurisdictions and redirect resources toward strategic analysis.

In response to the growing volume of investigative matters, organizations will be able to utilize aiR for Review to support a wide range of use cases beyond litigation — including internal investigations into fraud, bribery, corruption and whistleblower complaints. Legal and compliance teams can also rely on the tool for Know Your Customer (KYC) reviews, cross-border data transfer assessments and anti-money laundering efforts. Its versatility extends even further, supporting M&A due diligence, risk assessments, trade secret theft inquiries, white-collar investigations and HR-related matters.

For organizations concerned with data protection, Relativity's cloud-native products, including aiR, offer peace of mind with enterprise-grade security and privacy controls. Backed by the company's in-house security team, Relativity embeds protection into every stage of its product lifecycle. This security-first approach ensures that as firms adopt cutting-edge AI tools, their information is properly safeguarded.

Looking ahead, Relativity remains focused on empowering users through innovation, delivering rich insights and addressing their most pressing needs. In the coming months, new capabilities will be introduced within aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege. One upcoming enhancement is aiR for Review's prompt kickstarter capability, which will greatly reduce manual work related to prompt criteria development. Soon, users will be able to upload case background documents — such as review protocols or disclosure requests—and an expert prompt that drives aiR for Review will automatically be produced, allowing users to accelerate analyses. This feature produces a comprehensive matter overview, including key people, organizations, term descriptions and relevance criteria. From there, teams can refine prompts as needed, accelerating the review process and enabling practitioners to take immediate action.

Additionally, aiR for Privilege users will soon be able to find privileged content faster by automating context building that the AI uses to make decisions. Furthermore, a brand-new entity classifier will more accurately identify and classify the entities within each case. This enhancement will help better identify and define the roles of individuals and organizations in a matter, improving precision and efficiency in privilege review.

Unlocking new possibilities for innovation

To achieve their goals with greater precision and reduced overhead, more than 200 customers have embraced aiR for Review, while over 140 have chosen aiR for Privilege to support their workflows. The scalability and transparent natural language reasoning of this industry-leading technology help customers secure faster results while uncovering deeper insights from data.

KordaMentha, an independent and trusted advisory and investment firm working across industries throughout Australia and Asia Pacific, has transformed its legal discovery approach since adopting aiR for Review. The solution has surfaced insights that conventional methods would have overlooked entirely. A recent case study highlights how aiR for Review enabled a defensible and comprehensive review under a tight disclosure deadline, in total saving 25+ days and reducing costs by 85%. With subject matter experts leading the process, KordaMentha was able to uncover several unanticipated findings that drove organizational change.

"Whether as a renowned center for international arbitration, a market with extensive regulatory and investigative demands, or a source of exponential data growth, Asia is a dynamic region uniquely suited to Relativity's aiR suite," said Roman Barbera, Partner at KordaMentha. "Building on RelativityOne's proven ability to navigate diverse languages and data types, aiR delivers exceptional scalability and insight. We're excited to deploy this trusted and secure AI solution in a region where KordaMentha is already deeply embedded, and where the need for fast, intelligent and defensible data analysis continues to grow."

In addition to the current aiR product availability, Relativity aiR for Case Strategy, a cutting-edge solution that makes it faster and simpler for litigation attorneys to extract facts, craft case narratives and prepare for depositions and trial, is currently in limited general availability and is expected to become generally available to all regions with access to aiR products later this year.

For more information about the expansion of aiR availability in Asia, please register for the webinar "Transforming Legal Work in Asia: Introducing Relativity aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege," taking place on July 22. The webinar will offer a first-hand look at aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege through live demonstrations and real stories from early adopters who've already transformed their practices. Request a demo from the Relativity team here.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne , manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

Media Contact: pr@relativity.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/445801/new_Relativity_logo_Logo_v2.jpg