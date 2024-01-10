Relativity Appoints Steve Couling as Chief Sales Officer

Couling's expertise to steer growth, customer commitment amid new age of AI and data evolution

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced the appointment of Steve Couling as Chief Sales Officer (CSO), effective Jan. 15. Couling is a seasoned sales leader with nearly three decades of technology sales experience and 17 years working in the e-discovery sector, more than a decade of which has been dedicated to supporting Relativity's international growth. As CSO, he will apply his robust industry expertise to further maximize value for customers, spearhead sales strategies and lead Relativity's global sales team.

"Steve has long been a driving force in Relativity's rapid expansion and evolution as a global market leader," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "As our industry enters a new era of technology transformation, Steve's profound understanding of what drives our customers' and partners' success is invaluable in this exciting time of disruption."

Couling joined Relativity in 2012 as the first employee hired outside of North America, and throughout his tenure, he has played an integral role in leading teams through increased cloud adoption as well as establishing and advancing Relativity's global footprint. Over the last 12 years, he has overseen the development of teams and offices in the U.K., Australia, Poland, Germany, Hong Kong, and Ireland. Today, Relativity employs over 400 people outside of North America and Relativity's international business has grown significantly with RelativityOne, currently available in 17 geographies.

Couling began his career at Relativity as Director of International Sales before becoming the Vice President of International Sales in 2016 and Managing Director and Vice President Sales EMEA in 2019. In 2023 he moved from London to Chicago to take on the role of Vice President of North American Sales. Prior to Relativity, Couling spent four years as an executive leader of LDM Global, an e-discovery service provider and early adopter of Relativity. He also held sales leadership roles at Toshiba and Kensington.

"It's been enlightening to be on both the service provider and vendor sides with a front row seat to watching the industry advance amidst an evolution of cloud technology and constant innovation," said Couling. "I look forward to applying my industry experience to continue to champion Relativity's customers' and partners' needs and support the sales team through this next phase of growth."

Couling succeeds Peter Kim who joined Relativity in 2018 as the Head of Sales Operations and Enablement before becoming the Vice President of Sales in 2019 and Chief Sales Officer in 2021. During his tenure, Kim was instrumental in driving Relativity's growth, expanding its global presence and leading its cloud transformation. He will stay on through Jan. 26 working closely with Couling to ensure a seamless transition.

"I'm grateful for Peter Kim's impressive sales leadership that has been pivotal in fueling the momentum we're carrying into the new year and positioned Relativity to exceed our customers' and partners' expectations," said Saunders.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

