Precisely Promotes Joel Chaplin to CIO and Dave Shuman to CDO

Leadership transitions position data integrity leader for continued growth

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the promotion of Joel Chaplin to Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Dave Shuman to Chief Data Officer (CDO). Both internal promotions follow the retirement of Amy O'Connor, former Chief Data and Information Officer. Chaplin will report to Jason Smith, Chief Financial Officer, while Shuman will report to Chaplin.

As Precisely CIO, Chaplin will lead global IT and data analytics teams, focusing on scaling operations and supporting the company's rapid growth. "Joel has played a critical role in integrating multiple acquisitions and ensuring data integrity across our systems," said Smith. "His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our IT infrastructure and continuing to elevate our customer-centric business."

Chaplin joined Precisely in 2021 through the acquisition of Winshuttle, a leading SAP automation provider, now part of Precisely Automate. With decades of IT leadership experience—including executive roles at Nuance Communications, Varolii, Virtuoso, Motricity, and InfoSpace—he brings deep expertise in driving innovation and operational excellence.

"With Precisely's continued growth, my focus is on building a scalable IT and data organization that empowers our teams and enhances customer success," said Chaplin. "Data integrity is core to our mission. And, as we continuously evolve and learn to identify opportunities that improve our data operations, Dave Shuman has the expertise to successfully lead our data strategy in his new role as CDO."

As CDO, Shuman will oversee data governance, modeling, and analytics. A seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience in data and IT strategy, Shuman has helped global brands implement transformative data initiatives. Before joining Precisely, he led the Connected Industries & Smart Cities group at Cloudera.

"Commitment to accurate, consistent, and contextual data is at the heart of everything we do at Precisely," said Shuman. "I look forward to driving our data strategy forward and delivering even greater value to our customers."

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and strategy services to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408758/5189320/Precisely_Logo.jpg